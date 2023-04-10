North America Cloud Security Market Is Booming at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2028

North America Cloud Security Market

The North American cloud security market is expected to grow from US$ 17,168.84 million in 2022 to US$ 42,944.12 million by 2028.

NEWYORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report is the market consisting of a detailed description and analysis based on the various types of products available in a wide range of end-user summaries on other markets “North America Cloud Security Market”, has introduced a new report titled. This report includes an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a complete and analytical look at various companies striving to achieve high market shares in the North America Cloud Security Market. This report includes various drivers as well as factors impeding the growth of this market during the forecast period. The report presents the market opportunities and a tangible impact on the key players dominating the market.

Top Companies in the North America Cloud Security Market include:

• Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN)

• Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)

• International Business Machines Corp

• Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL)

• Trend Micro Incorporated

• VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO)

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Cloud security refers to the set of measures and protocols that are put in place to protect cloud-based systems, applications, and data from cyber attacks, data breaches, and unauthorized access. Cloud security is critical as organizations are increasingly using cloud-based services to store and manage their data, and therefore must ensure that their data is secure and protected at all times. Cloud security involves a range of technologies, practices, and policies, including identity and access management, encryption, network security, application security, and compliance.

North America Cloud Security Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the North America Cloud Security Market on the basis of Types are:

• Email and Web Security

• Cloud Identity and Access Management

• Data Loss Prevention

• Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

• Security Information and Event Management

• Others

On the basis of Application, the North America Cloud Security Market is segmented into:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Others

North America Cloud Security Market Research Report:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: North America Cloud Security Market International and Regional Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of the Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications.

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications.

Chapter 6: Analysis of North America Cloud Security Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of the Market.

Chapter 9: ……………………. Continue to TOC

Finally, the report presents market information in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been maintained to provide maximum business value. It provides critical insight into market dynamics and enables strategic decision-making for established market participants and those willing to enter the market.

