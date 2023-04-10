Herbal Tea Market: Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products Spurs Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing Consumer Awareness About Health Benefits of Herbal Tea and Rising Preference for Wellness Beverages Drive Market Growth

Herbal Tea Market Size – USD 3.42 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of social media & e-commerce websites for marketing and advertising herbal tea products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Herbal Tea Market size was USD 3.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising incidence of sleep disorders due to an increase in stress level, various health benefits associated with drinking herbal tea, and a rise in number of new herbal tea brands. In addition, increasing usage of social media and e-commerce websites for marketing and advertising herbal tea products is another factor driving global herbal tea market revenue growth.

According to a report, 40% of people with insomnia are affected by a mental health disorder and insufficient sleep. which have an economic impact of over USD 411 billion each year in the U.S. alone. Herbal tea, such as chamomile, lavender, and magnolia, induce sleep and calm down nervous system. According to different studies, chamomile tea was found to safely improve quality of sleep. These properties of herbal tea and various health benefits associated with drinking herbal tea are expected to increase sales and led to wider adoption of herbal tea, which is driving revenue growth of the market.

Some other factors restraining herbal tea market revenue growth are prevalence of allergic reactions associated with consumption of herbal tea and various types of other health consequences associated with consumption of herbal tea. For instance, blood-thinning properties of chamomile tea might be a concern for people taking blood thinners and therefore are advised not to consume this tea These challenges can be overcome with time through continuous development and government intervention through stringent legislation, as well as compliance by private companies.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Tielka, Mountain Rose Herbs, TegaOrganicTea, Indigo Herbs Ltd, Tetley, The Indian Chai, R. Twining and Company Limited., Organic India, Arbor Teas, Buddha Teas, and The Hybrid Green Tea, Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 05 March 2020, Tetley launched Tetley Herbal Infusions, which is a range of affordable fruit and herbal infusions and is brewed in cold water. Four flavors which were launched are raspberry & cranberry, strawberry & watermelon, and orange & peach, and mint, lemon & cucumber. In addition, each infusion is made with high-quality ingredients and small pieces of real fruit, which offer a caffeine-free and sugar-free flavor.

The ginger segment revenue is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period due to its anti-inflammatory properties, which make it effective for people suffering from arthritis. In addition, effectiveness of ginger tea against cough and cold has led to its growing demand for ginger, especially during COVID pandemic.

The cognitive health segment revenue accounted for largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for ayurvedic herbs for making tea, which has potential to improve cognitive health and growing consumer demand for herbal tea that can improve memory.

The online segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid growth of e-commerce and online payment gateway as well as a rapid rise in adoption of digital marketing.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to an increase in production of tea in the region because of favorable climatic conditions and presence of a large consumer base within countries of the region.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Chamomile

Peppermint

Lemongrass

Ginger

Hibiscus

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Cognitive Health

Digestive Health

Sleep Disorders

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

