Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,446 in the last 365 days.

Maine Department of Education Seeks Educators for Science and Social Studies Standards Revision Writing Teams

As a part of the regular review cycle schedule, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is performing a review of the Maine Learning Results for Social Studies and Science and Engineering and is looking for educators to serve as the writing teams for each content area. The purpose of each writing team is to revise the current standards based on guidance from a steering committee. For more information about the standards review process, check the new Maine DOE standards revision website.

The Maine DOE will be convening two writing teams, one for each content area under review. The writing teams will serve as a representative sample of Maine K-12 educators covering K-12 grade levels, geographic locations, and content area strengths. While specific dates are still to be determined, most of the work will take place in late June, July, and early August, and will include at least one face-to-face meeting in Augusta.

All interested educators are encouraged to participate. Participants will receive contact hours for time worked, be reimbursed for travel costs, and be provided lunch at face-to-face meetings.

If you are interested in participating as a member of one of these writing teams, please complete the survey by 8:00am on Monday, May 15th to be considered. We will reach out to interested participants with more information in the coming weeks.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine Department of Education Seeks Educators for Science and Social Studies Standards Revision Writing Teams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more