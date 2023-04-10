Maine Department of Education Seeks Educators for Science and Social Studies Standards Revision Writing Teams

As a part of the regular review cycle schedule, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is performing a review of the Maine Learning Results for Social Studies and Science and Engineering and is looking for educators to serve as the writing teams for each content area. The purpose of each writing team is to revise the current standards based on guidance from a steering committee. For more information about the standards review process, check the new Maine DOE standards revision website.

The Maine DOE will be convening two writing teams, one for each content area under review. The writing teams will serve as a representative sample of Maine K-12 educators covering K-12 grade levels, geographic locations, and content area strengths. While specific dates are still to be determined, most of the work will take place in late June, July, and early August, and will include at least one face-to-face meeting in Augusta.

All interested educators are encouraged to participate. Participants will receive contact hours for time worked, be reimbursed for travel costs, and be provided lunch at face-to-face meetings.

If you are interested in participating as a member of one of these writing teams, please complete the survey by 8:00am on Monday, May 15th to be considered. We will reach out to interested participants with more information in the coming weeks.