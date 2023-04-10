Voice Biometrics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

A surge in urbanization, an increasing number of cyberattacks, and the emergence of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence is driving

Market Size – USD 972.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market trends – Growing demand from BFSI and Healthcare sectors.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Voice Biometrics Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Voice Biometrics market’s present and future trends. The study compiles useful data on the most well-known market participants, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, anticipated market share and size, and revenue projections for the anticipated period. Voice biometrics is gaining traction owing to the high level of security they provide. They can be deployed in the mobile application as they provide safe authentication by means of a spoken password or passphrase. Voice biometric uses pitch, speech, range, and voice quality of a particular individual to permit usage.

The growing incidence of complex cyber-attacks is creating a need for a stronger defense system. Moreover, the emergence of innovative technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing will provide the market for voice biometric with growth opportunities. This technology is applicable in access security, forensic voice analysis, payments, and others. The growing importance of secrecy and confidentiality is driving the demand for the voice biometrics market.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Voice Biometrics market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

LumenVox, in January 2020, launched an advanced suite of voice biometric authentication technologies, naming them Version 8. This technology implements AI and biometrics to authenticate customer-agent interaction.

The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment’s demand.

The cloud deployment type held the largest market share of 57.4% in the year 2019. The benefits provided by cloud-like data accessibility, quick implementation, lower cost, and 24x7 availability will foster the demand for voice biometrics.

Large Enterprises are rapidly adopting biometric voice technology as they recognize the importance of technology. Several BFSI giants have started to deploy in their security infrastructure as they deem it necessary.

The Government sector is witnessing a significant demand for voice biometrics as most of the government are modernizing their facilities, which is creating a demand for the market. Moreover, the government uses biometric to maintain confidentiality in matters of internal affairs.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Voice Biometrics market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Voice Biometrics market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Professional Services

Training and Education

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passive Voice Biometrics

Active Voice Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Access Control and Authentication

Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation

Other

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Voice Biometrics market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

