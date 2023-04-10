Submit Release
Musical artist John Nilsen returns to Powder Valley Nature Center for musical/visual experience May 5

KIRKWOOD, Mo.–-The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will once again welcome popular northwest musical artist John Nilsen to a live performance, The Magic of Music with John Nilsen, at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.  The concert is free and open to the public.  Nilsen’s stop at Powder Valley is part of a statewide tour, including performances at multiple MDC nature centers.

For this multi-media engagement, Nilsen will compliment his nature-inspired music with the spectacular nature and wildlife images of award-winning MDC Photographer Noppadol Paothong.  Paothong’s photography can be seen regularly in MDC’s Missouri Conservationist magazine, as well as many other MDC publications. 

Paothong’s stunning photography will be displayed on Powder Valley’s giant video screen, accompanied by Nilsen’s live performance in the nature center’s auditorium.

Nilsen is a noted pianist and acoustic musician who comes from Portland, Oregon.  As a sought-after entertainer throughout the U.S., Nilsen has performed in all 50 states and on four continents.  A Yamaha signature artist, Nilsen travels internationally playing over 225 performances a year.

Nilsen began studying classical piano at age six. Since then, his music has touched the lives of millions of listeners through his CDs, radio, concerts, and his record label, Magic Wing. He gains inspiration for much of his music through the beauty of nature.

Notable album releases by Nilsen on the Magic Wing label during his 35-year career include, Two Stories, Foreign Films, Places I Go, Local Ocean, Wild Rose, and the folk-rock CD, John Nilsen and Swim Fish

Attendance for The Magic of Music with John Nilsen concert is free, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Mw

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270. 

Other MDC stops on Nilsen’s statewide tour include:

  • Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, Tuesday, May 2
  • Springfield Conservation Nature Center, Wednesday, May 3
  • Runge Conservation Nature Center, Thursday, May 4
  • Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, Saturday, May 6

More details on Nilsen’s work can be found at johnnilsen.com.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP

