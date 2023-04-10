Submit Release
SYLA Reports Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results

/EIN News/ -- 32% Net Revenue and 14% Gross Profit Increases for the Full Year 2022 Compared to the Full Year 2021

Successful IPO in March of 2023, Netting the Company $12.5 Million for Working Capital, and General Corporate Purposes

TOKYO, Japan, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

  Completed a successful IPO in March 2023, raising gross proceeds of $15.0 million, and net proceeds of approximately $12.5 million after deducting underwriting commissions, discounts, and offering expenses payable by SYLA. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 31, 2023, under the symbols “SYT.”
  SYLA is scheduled to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on April 10, 2023.
  As of December 31, 2022, the number of Rimawari-kun members reached 237,004.
  The average annual occupancy rate in 2022 for the SYFORME series of original brand condominiums was 99.23%.

Management Commentary

“After the successful close of our IPO and Nasdaq listing in late March, we look to fulfill our mission statement of democratizing real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management by means of our crowdfunding platform, Rimawari-kun,” said Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. “As a publicly traded company, we believe we have the opportunity to access larger capital investments, increase our brand visibility at an international scale, and strengthen our internal talent while enhancing our corporate governance. Our focus turns to optimizing and expanding our three primary business segments including operating the crowdfunding arm of the Rimawari-kun platform on behalf of individual and institutional investors, and asset management including leasing, brokering, and investing in real estate-centric opportunities. Our existing strategy includes providing Rimawari-kun to investors as an alternative to the rigid real estate financing system in Japan. We’ve allied our platform with Rakuten Group, Inc. through marketing and co-selling opportunities to offer mutual circulation of customers and services through our services.”

“At this time, SYLA offers a dynamic and multi-faceted approach to investors and the real estate financial markets, with the express goal of achieving international access and market penetration for investors and the Company alike. In our current economic environment, it is important for investors to have access to managed assets in the real estate market at any level of investment. We believe that our platform is uniquely positioned to enable our investors and customers to achieve financial diversity in their portfolios via our multi-pronged approach to crowdfunding. We thank you for your support as we look to provide lasting value to our customers and investors.”

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Results compare the full year ended December 31, 2022 to the full year ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. Results below are for SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

  Revenue for the full year 2022 increased to ¥22,055,785 thousand ($167,330 thousand) from ¥16,665,382 thousand ($126,435 thousand) for the full year 2021. The increase was mainly due to the numbers of units sold increased from 407 units in the year ended December 31, 2021 to 588 units (increased by 181 units) in the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of ¥2,967,997 thousand ($22,517 thousand) in real estate sales, and an increase of ¥775,982 thousand ($5,887 thousand) in solar power related revenue as a result of acquisition of SYLA Solar Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in February 2022.
     
  Gross profit increased to ¥3,603,816 thousand ($27,341 thousand) for the year ended December 31, 2022 from ¥3,149,089 thousand ($23,891 thousand) for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was mainly due to higher sales.
     
  Total operating expenses increased to ¥2,825,104 thousand ($21,433 thousand) for the full year of 2022 from ¥2,466,731 thousand ($18,714 thousand) for the full year of 2021. The increase mainly consists of a ¥53,855 thousand ($409 thousand) increase in personnel expenses due to new business expansion, and a ¥370,430 thousand ($2,810 thousand) increase in legal and professional expenses including the costs for IPO to NASDAQ. In addition, the Company spent approximately ¥300,000 thousand ($2,276 thousand) expenses related to investments on technologies (including Rimawari-kun) during the year ended December 31, 2022.
     
  Net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. was ¥394,955 thousand ($2,996 thousand) (¥1,650.09($12.52) per basic share and ¥1,393.86 ($10.57) per diluted share) for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. of ¥277,489 thousand ($2,105 thousand) (¥1,201.09 ($9.11) per basic share and ¥1,022.40 ($7.76) per diluted share) for the year ended December 31, 2021.
     
  As of December 31, 2022, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. had ¥2,542,795 thousand ($19,291 thousand) cash and cash equivalents.
     
  Total net assets increased to ¥6,566,690 thousand ($49,819 thousand) as of December 31, 2022 from ¥5,582,336 thousand ($42,351 thousand) as of December 31, 2021.
     
    (Conversion rate ¥131.81=US$1.00)

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. consists of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (SYLA Co., Ltd., SYLA Solar Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries, SYLA Brain Co., Ltd., and SYLA Biotech Co., Ltd.). The Company owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. Their mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. They are engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.syla-tech.jp/en.
  
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-268420), declared effective by the SEC on March 30, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

SYLA Technologies Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
John Yi and Thomas Thayer
SYLA@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Underwriter Inquiries:

Boustead Securities, LLC
Keith Moore
offerings@boustead1828.com
Tel +1 (949) 502 4408


SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Japanese Yen (“JPY”), except for share data)

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
             
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents     2,542,795       2,742,424  
Restricted cash     168,630       27,198  
Term deposits     160,089       133,350  
Short-term investments     -       182,313  
Accounts receivable, net     67,776       27,237  
Inventories, net     10,517,193       5,081,601  
Prepaid expenses, net     647,534       638,894  
Other current assets, net     185,350       59,082  
Current assets of discontinued operations     10,600       51,748  
Total current assets     14,299,967       8,943,847  
                 
Non-current assets                
Restricted cash, non-current     76,578       76,095  
Long-term deposits     30,511       78,712  
Long-term investments, net     413,805       123,824  
Property, plant and equipment, net     10,231,057       8,354,631  
Solar power systems, net     361,422       -  
Intangible assets, net     194,361       63,860  
Goodwill     727,701       417,897  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,597,500       2,582,861  
Finance lease right-of-use assets     11,396       6,142  
Other assets, net     848,676       636,315  
Non-current assets of discontinued operations     -       179,795  
Total non-current assets     15,493,007       12,520,132  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS     29,792,974       21,463,979  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable     419,058       134,822  
Accrued liabilities     159,533       48,802  
Short-term loans     697,179       1,447,746  
Current portion of long-term loans     1,030,850       677,919  
Current portion of long-term bonds     126,525       154,089  
Deferred revenue     228,426       94,376  
Income tax payables     431,418       133,937  
Operating lease liabilities, current     427,856       423,464  
Finance lease liabilities, current     4,821       2,177  
Other current liabilities     1,603,498       1,030,993  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations     3,308       -  
Total current liabilities     5,132,472       4,148,325  
                 
Non-current liabilities                
Long-term loans     15,257,106       8,797,321  
Long-term bonds     205,769       334,231  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     2,175,786       2,165,558  
Finance lease liabilities, non-current     6,795       4,106  
Other liabilities     448,356       372,694  
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations     -       59,408  
Total non-current liabilities     18,093,812       11,733,318  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     23,226,284       15,881,643  
                 
EQUITY                
Capital stock (900,000 and 10,000,000 shares authorized, 239,489 and 237,889 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, with no stated value)     161,580       155,000  
Capital surplus     2,987,795       2,709,808  
Retained earnings     2,767,001       2,383,940  
Total SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.’s equity     5,916,376       5,248,748  
Noncontrolling interests     650,314       333,588  
TOTAL EQUITY     6,566,690       5,582,336  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     29,792,974       21,463,979  

  

SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of JPY, except for share and per share data)

    For the Years Ended December 31,  
    2022     2021  
             
Revenues, net     22,055,785       16,665,382  
Cost of revenues     (18,451,969 )     (13,516,293 )
Gross profit     3,603,816       3,149,089  
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling, general and administrative expenses     (2,825,104 )     (2,466,731 )
Total operating expenses     (2,825,104 )     (2,466,731 )
                 
Income from continuing operations     778,712       682,358  
                 
Other income (expenses)                
Other income     201,954       43,951  
Income (loss) from equity method investments     (748 )     109  
Other expenses     (323,977 )     (226,346 )
Total other expenses     (122,771 )     (182,286 )
Income from continuing operations before income taxes     655,941       500,072  
Income tax expense     (345,180 )     (221,384 )
Net income from continuing operations     310,761       278,688  
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes     78,628       -  
Net income     389,389       278,688  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests     4,329       1,199  
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests     (9,895 )     -  
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (5,566 )     1,199  
Net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.     394,955       277,489  
                 
Net income from continuing operations per share:                
- Basic     1,298.34       1,206.28  
- Diluted     1,096.72       1,026.82  
                 
Income from discontinued operations per share:                
- Basic     328.50       -  
- Diluted     277.49       -  
                 
Net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. per share:                
- Basic     1,650.09       1,201.09  
- Diluted     1,393.86       1,022.40  
                 
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share:                
- Basic     239,353       231,031  
- Diluted     283,354       271,409  
                 
Comprehensive income                
Net income     389,389       278,688  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax                
Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities to net income when realized, net of tax effect of nil and 175 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively     -       396  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax     -       396  
Comprehensive income     389,389       279,084  
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (5,566 )     1,199  
Comprehensive income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.     394,955       277,885  


