Serco Awarded Position on $500 Million IDIQ to Deliver Shipboard Modernization Services

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a new indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide support for logistics, integration, engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, test, inspection, and installation of integrated command, control, communication, computer and intelligence (C4I) System of Systems capabilities and related capabilities aboard new construction ships. The contract has a five-year base ordering period, with a ceiling value of over $500 million.

Under the contract, Serco will compete for task orders with two other primes to provide shipboard C4I systems across the five sequential phases of the design and integration lifecycle which include: Requirements Determination; Design Engineering and Procurement; Integration & Test; Shipboard Installation & Trials; and Post-Delivery. Serco plans to perform work in Charleston, SC, and shipyards in Mobile AL, San Diego, CA, Mayport, FL, Franklin, LA, Houma, LA, Morgan City, LA, Bath, ME, Pascagoula, MS, Little Creek, VA, Norfolk, VA, Everett, WA, Marinette, WI.

“This important new IDIQ win is a testament to the proven capabilities Serco has to offer in the Naval shipboard modernization market,” said Tom Watson, Serco Inc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Serco stands ready to leverage our three decades of experience to support PMW 760 with integration, testing and installation of C4I equipment on surface vessels.”

Alan Hill Serco Inc 703-263-6500 alan.hill@serco-na.com