CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF TRIUMPH AND THE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN’S RIDE WITH THE LAUNCH OF A STUNNING NEW BONNEVILLE T120 BLACK DGR LIMITED EDITION

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,373 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) unites hundreds of thousands of classic and vintage style motorcycle fans all over the world to raise funds and awareness for men’s health. Founded in Sydney Australia in 2012, the DGR was created by Mark Hawwa as a wonderful new way to bring together motorcycle enthusiasts, focused on a common cause for good. Growing year on year, today the DGR spans the world with more than 90,000 riders taking to the streets in more than 800 cities, with more than $37m USD raised for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health to date.
Triumph became the official motorcycle partner of the DGR in 2014, bringing a commitment to increase awareness, grow participation, and ultimately increase fundraising in support of this worthy cause. Everyone involved at Triumph is proud to have played a key role, in collaboration with Mark Hawwa and his team, in growing this incredible community. From providing financial support and resources that have helped to raise the profile of the DGR globally, to rewarding its participants, sharing the passion and drive that has made the DGR the world’s largest on-road charity motorcycling event.
One of Triumph’s most significant contributions has been in growing awareness and motivating fundraisers around the world, by providing motorcycles from Triumph’s Modern Classic range as rewards for the top fundraisers. In previous years this has included unique motorcycles, such as a one-of-a-kind Triumph Thruxton RS DGR Edition and a custom '1959 Legends' Triumph Bonneville T120 and matching Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, awarded to the 2022 ride’s highest fundraiser as part of a collaboration between Triumph and Gibson.
2023 marks the 10th year of this incredible partnership and represents a huge milestone for Triumph and the DGR. To celebrate this landmark anniversary and help make the 2023 DGR event the biggest and most successful to date, Triumph has created 250 new Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycles.
The new Limited Edition motorcycle is designed with a stylish DGR metallic black and white paint scheme, featuring official DGR branding with a custom logo on the tank and side panels, gold detailing and distinctive brown seat. Each one comes with a numbered certificate, signed by DGR founder Mark Hawwa and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, with edition 001 being presented to the highest fundraised for the 2023 ride.
The entire Triumph community, from our network of dealers and fans across the world, to our staff, designers and engineers are committed to continue to grow the reach and impact of the DGR in support of this incredible cause for good.
Together we will make 2023 the biggest and most successful DGR yet.
Mark Hawwa – Founder; The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride
"If anyone had said 10 years ago that we’d be celebrating a decade of partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, I would have laughed. That first year of signing with Triumph has always been a highlight for me. It felt exciting, and that excitement still carries on every year. Triumph has become like a family to me and to The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. They are passionate about getting classic styled bikes out for a ride and using the machines we love to make a positive impact for our cause. That excitement and passion has now been brought together in a product that speaks to our journey together. We are beyond proud to release the Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycle, to celebrate what we have achieved together, and to continue doing more of what we love."
Paul Stroud - Chief Commercial Officer; Triumph
"We are delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year anniversary of our unique relationship with the DGR, which is an incredibly important partnership for Triumph and the thousands of Triumph DGR fans across the world. From the beginning it was clear that the DGR and Triumph was a perfect fit, with a shared passion for motorcycles, style, and riding for the people you love, something that is much more than sponsorship. Everyone involved over the last decade of the DGR, from the Triumph and DGR teams, to our dealers, the army of DGR organisers and ride hosts, and the legions of riders who passionately support this wonderful event and cause should be justifiably proud of the impact their efforts have had. With the launch of the new DGR edition of our Bonneville T120 Black our ambition is to mark this wonderful occasion with something truly special, that for me epitomizes the spirit of the DGR and delivers a new way to delight riders and celebrate this incredible cause.
NEW 2024
TRIUMPH BONNEVILLE T120 BLACK
DGR LIMITED EDITION
With just 250 available worldwide, this stunning and unique limited edition of
the most iconic Triumph motorcycle has been created to celebrate the landmark
10-year anniversary of the partnership between Triumph and the DGR, to help
make the 2023 DGR the biggest and most successful to date.
APPENDIX 1.
THE BONNEVILEE T120 BLACK
TIMELESS, CAPABLE, BEAUTIFUL
Significantly updated for 2022, the definitive British motorcycle icon takes its torque-rich 1200cc twin performance, sophisticated set up and beautiful Bonneville DNA to an all-new level, setting a new benchmark for timeless character and easy riding capability. With a significantly enhanced handling set-up, courtesy of a major 15lbs weight saving over the previous generation, new lightweight aluminum wheel rims and new higher specification Brembo brakes, plus new rider technology, including cruise control and enhanced riding modes and an even more responsive throttle, the Bonneville legend continues.
Engine and performance
The engine of the T120 Black is Triumph’s signature 1200cc, high-torque British twin, which has been developed for an even better riding experience. The engine mass of the latest-generation T120 has been reduced significantly through the use of a lighter crankshaft. Together with an optimized clutch and balancer shafts this has also reduced inertia, which provides the new generation with a notably more immediate and responsive throttle. The T120 has been specifically tuned to deliver high torque, from low down in the rev range all the way through the mid-range, giving exhilarating performance throughout. The 1200 twin engine delivers 77 lbft of peak torque at a very low 3,500 rpm and its power peaks 79 HP at 6,550 rpm. With its sensitively designed liquid cooling system, the engine exceeds EURO 5 requirements, giving lower emissions than the previous generation and excellent fuel economy.
The T120 Black comes with a very high service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000 km) helping to keep the ongoing cost of ownership low.
Handling
The trademark confidence-inspiring ride of the T120 has been enhanced with a 7kg weight saving over the previous generation. The aluminum wheel rims (18’’ X 2.75’’ on the front and 17’’ X 4.25’’ on the rear) give a major reduction in un-sprung weight and inertia, making the new T120 more agile and maneuverable when riding, and also when you’re moving the bike around at standstill.
The braking system has high specification Brembo front brakes, with a twin disc set-up and 2 piston sliding calipers giving excellent stopping power and improved feel. Safety and control have also been maximized thanks to Triumph’s latest generation ABS and switchable traction control.
The combination of weight saving, new wheels and higher specification brake set-up makes the latest-generation T120 the best handling Bonneville T120 ever.
Rider Technology
The Bonneville T120 Black comes high specification technology, with cruise control fitted as standard along with enhanced riding modes.
The cruise control is set via a dedicated button on the handlebar, making it extremely user friendly for the rider as well as the selection of the riding modes. The rider can select between the Rain and Road riding modes, which will adapt the behavior of the bike to the riding conditions.
Other high spec rider focused technology fitted as standard include a torque-assist clutch, which reduces rider fatigue in heavy traffic or on longer journeys, an engine immobilizer incorporated into the key, a handy under-seat USB charging socket and internal wiring ready to plug in the accessory fit heated grips.
Style
The unmistakable Bonneville silhouette is enhanced by touches that blend the T120’s iconic style with Triumph’s latest premium features.
The twin clock set-up has a premium 3D dial face with Bonneville branding and traditional typeface and colors. The multi-functional digital display provides the rider with all necessary information, such as riding mode settings, cruise control status, gear position indicator and much more, and it is all controlled through the intuitive and easily accessible scroll button mounted on the handlebar.
The iconic sculpted Bonneville tank with knee pads carries a 3-bar heritage chromed metal badge, adding a distinctive styling touch to the already unmistakable T120 design.
The Bonneville T120 Black features a host of premium blacked-out styling details and components, including wheel rims, grab rail, engine covers, mirrors, headlamp bezel, indicators, and exhaust.
And more than 100 genuine Triumph accessories are available for the T120 range, enabling riders to personalize their motorcycles.
– END –
For further information contact:
Eric Van De Steeg at Eric.VanDeSteeg@TriumphMotorcycles.com
SPECIFICATIONS - BONNEVILLE T120 BLACK
|ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION
|Type
|Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
|Capacity
|1200 cc
|Bore
|97.6 mm
|Stroke
|80.0 mm
|Compression
|10.0:1
|Maximum Power
|78.9 HP (80PS) @ 6550 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|77.4 lbft (105 Nm) @ 3500 rpm
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Exhaust
| Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers (T120)
Black 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin black silencers (T120 Black)
|Final Drive
|Chain
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate, torque assist clutch
|Gearbox
|6 speed
|CHASSIS
|Frame
|Tubular steel, twin cradle frame
|Swingarm
|Twin sided fabrication
|Front Wheel
|Aluminum rimmed 32 spoke 18 x 2.75 in
|Rear Wheel
|Aluminum rimmed 32 spoke, 17 x 4.25 in
|Front Tire
|100/90-18
|Rear Tire
|150/70 R17
|Front Suspension
|Ø 41 mm cartridge forks
|Rear Suspension
|Twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment
|Front Brakes
|Twin 310mm discs, Brembo 2 piston floating caliper, ABS
|Rear Brakes
|Single 255mm disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS
|Instruments
|Twin dial analogue speedometer and tachometer with LCD multi-functional displays
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
|Length
|2170 mm (85.4 in)
|Width (Handlebars)
|780 mm (30.7 in)
|Height Without Mirrors
|1100 mm (43.3 in)
|Seat Height
|790 mm (31.1 in)
|Wheelbase
|1450 mm (57.1 in)
|Rake
|25.5 °
|Trail
|105.2 mm (4.1 in)
|Wet weight
|520 lb (236 kg)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.8 US gal (14.4 L)
|FUEL CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS
|Fuel Consumption
|60.1 mpg (4.7 l/100km)
|CO2 Figures
|107 g/km
|Standard
| EURO 5
CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.
|SERVICE
|Service interval
|10,000 miles (16,000km) / 12 months
Notes to Editors
ABOUT TRIUMPH
First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrates 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma and performance.
Attachments
Eric Van De Steeg Triumph Motorcycles 678-854-2010 Eric.vandesteeg@triumphmotorcycles.com