Supply Chain Risk Management Market Analysis : Current Trends, Demand, Key Drivers, Challenges, and Future Outlook

Supply Chain Risk Management

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Supply Chain Risk Management Market by Component (Solution, Services), by End Use Industry (Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Other), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), by Deployment (On Premise, Cloud): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global supply chain risk management market generated $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.9 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The solution segment to rule the roost:

By component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share of more than three-fifths of the global supply chain risk management market in 2021 and is expected to maintain progressive growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by rise in the adoption of supply chain visibility and event management software, as it is an important part of supply chain management. However, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in implementation of supply chain risk management services to ensure effective functioning of the supply chain with transparency and control throughout the process.

The large enterprise segment to retain its dominance by 2031:

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for around three-fifths of the global supply chain risk management market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is due to an increase in the use of supply chain risk management software to track data on supply chain operations and make required decisions. On the other hand, small and medium enterprise segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in the adoption of supply chain management technologies to gain insights by analyzing real-time data across SMEs.

The on-premise segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period:

In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global "supply chain risk management market share" in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. By utilizing the business's own IT infrastructure, on-premises supply chain risk management software can be utilized to gather, present, and arrange crucial data from customer communications made through calls, emails, and chatbots. This lowers the risk of failure while enabling them to securely maintain customer requirement data, increase customer happiness, and foster long-term engagement. On the other hand, cloud segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the fact that small and medium-sized businesses choose cloud-based supply chain risk management software as it has limited maintenance requirements and does not require any capital expenditure.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By component, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in during the forecast period.

By end use industry, the Transportation and logistics segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

By enterprise size, the Small and Medium Enterprise segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

By deployment, the Cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

