Questex's Spatec North America Spring Edition Brought the Spa Industry Together to Do Business with Ease, Effectiveness and Speed

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Spatec North America Spring, the spa industry’s leading one-to-one event, brought together 38 of North America's most prestigious owners and operators of major resort, hotel, destination, chain day spas, and design & management companies to meet with 38 key leading domestic and international suppliers, April 3-5 at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas.



“Spatec is an unparalleled way to do business that adds a human element to sales conversations. The relaxed, luxurious, intimate setting provides the perfect backdrop to meet, engage and build relationships with unprecedented ease, effectiveness and speed,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event and Partnership Director, Questex Beauty & Spa Group. “I am so proud of the Spatec North America team for curating a diverse selection of supplier offerings to maximize the exposure and benefit to event buyers and we are grateful to our sponsors for helping us craft fun and memorable experiences.”

The event was a major success, delivering on its promise to connect suppliers through nearly 800 one-to-one appointments with buyers they chose to meet with in advance via pre-selection criteria. In addition, carefully crafted themed nights complete with team building competitions and karaoke gave attendees the opportunity to network with everyone in attendance regardless of whether or not they had appointments booked.

“I loved the new mix of vendors. But just as importantly, I met some spa owners from my area at dinner. One was talking about an operational problem and the others chimed in with solutions. We’re going to continue the conversation at home. The ability to network and make new peer friends is invaluable,” said Debra Myers, Director of Spa and Wellness, Mandarin Oriental.

La Cantera Resort & Spa was a beautiful property and the perfect backdrop to break down business barriers, adding an element of fun, blending professional networking with more personalized getting-to-know-each-other experiences, and the opportunity to indulge guests with well-appointed, luxury amenities.

Spatec North America's Fall event will take place at the Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan, FL September 26-29, 2023. Suppliers interested in attending, click here. Buyers interested in attending, click here.

