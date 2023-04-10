Healthcare Robotics Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Challenges, Drivers & Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 7.34 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – The rising preference for MISs (minimally invasive surgeries).” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Robotics Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Healthcare Robotics market and its key elements. The report is curated to give readers and businesses a competitive advantage over other industry players. It was developed through extensive primary and secondary research. The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to reach USD 34.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.

The study provides in-depth analysis of the Healthcare Robotics market, including growth drivers, business opportunities, areas with promising growth, and forecast estimates through 2027. In order to provide precise projections of the Healthcare Robotics market in the upcoming years, the report analyses historical data and the present situation. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the elements that could either support or hinder market expansion in the upcoming years. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Healthcare Robotics market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Healthcare Robotics market.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Stryker Corporation, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc., Hocoma Inc, Omnicell, Inc. and among others.

The report further divides the Healthcare Robotics market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Healthcare Robotics market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Healthcare Robotics market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market's growth.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

The neurosurgery segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR throughout the anticipated timeframe, owing to the growing accuracy and enhanced quality of therapeutic robots, which have stimulated robots' usage in neurosurgery and is expected to grow the neurosurgical robots segment.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Healthcare Robotics market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Healthcare Robotics market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Laparoscopy

Pharmacy Applications

Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile

Fixed

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Healthcare Robotics market?

