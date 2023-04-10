Aircraft Filters Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030

Short replacement cycle of aircraft filters is a significant factor driving global aircraft filters market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft filters market size is expected to reach USD 1182.8 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.0% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for military UAVs can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of aircraft filters. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are planes without a human pilot or other passengers. UAVs, often known as drones, can be totally or partially autonomous, but they are typically flown by a human pilot from a distance. The public debate on the use of drones in warfare and surveillance has benefited from RAND research. In the past ten years, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have emerged as the most promising area in the global military/aerospace industry. This has created enormous opportunities for the development of new pilotless aircraft models as well as a wide range of novel, highly advanced electronics.

Maintaining an aircraft's efficiency and safety requires the use of aeroplane filters. They are intended to filter out impurities from the air entering the engine or cabin, such as dirt, dust, and other particles. Air intake filters, fuel filters, and filters for hydraulic systems are the three most typical types of aeroplane filters. The proper operation of the aircraft and preventing potential engine or system problems depend on routine maintenance and filter replacement. Also, having clean filters can aid in lowering emissions and increasing fuel efficiency.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Safran, Honeywell International, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Porvair PLC, Filteration Group, Camfil, Pall Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corp, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Swift Filters, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 22 October 2021, in China's Shunde (Foshan City), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (FFT) announced the opening of a new manufacturing site. The brand-new international center for research, development, and production will make filters for air purifiers among other things. Greater health consciousness and a rise in the demand for air and water purifiers are the driving forces behind the investment. For Freudenberg, China is a strategic market. Since so many of their clients are headquartered there, they must have a local presence as well.

The cabin air filtration system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The use of a cabin air filtering system has several advantages. To pressurize the cabin and meet the regulatory requirement of 0.25 kg/min (0.55lb/min) per person, about 50% of the cabin's air is recirculated and mixed with new air from the engines (bleed air). The air delivered into the cabin in a typical commercial cabin air recirculation system is roughly split into 50% filtered, recirculated air and 50% outside air from either the engine's compressor stage (also known as ‘bleed air’) or the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU). High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters were introduced on board to maintain the required level of cabin air quality and to provide superior standards of protection against dust, fibers, allergies, and germs (which include viruses and bacteria).

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft filters market on the basis of application, type, platform, sales channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Engine

Cabin Air Filtration System

Avionics Cooling System

Hydraulic System

Pneumatic System

Fuel System

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Air Filters

Liquid Filters

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

The objective of the study is to define the Aircraft Filters market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Aircraft Filters market.

Regional Analysis for Aircraft Filters Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

