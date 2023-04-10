Smart Glass Market Competitive Landscape, Research Method, Business Opportunities & Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for smart glass across the automobile industry and declining prices of electrochemical materials

Market Size – USD 4.28 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends – Consumer lookout for energy efficient and ecofriendly buildings” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Smart Glass Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Smart Glass industries. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Smart Glass market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The usage of smart glass is ideal for aviation, automobile and the other transportation applications requiring heat and glare management. Throughout the automotive sector, smart glass is employed in applications like windows, rearview mirrors, sunroofs, and windshields. Smart glass provides protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays by reducing glare, assists in heat management within vehicles, as well as reduce energy consumption, making the vehicle efficient all throughout.

While the smart glass technology was introduced to the market almost a decade back, it's solely within the last few years that makers have secured the funding and support necessary to initiate mass production. With the introduction of volume production units, makers are likely to attain scalability, which, in turn, can lower the price. With the increasing volume of production, the price of smart glass is anticipated to lessen by around 35-42%.

The global Smart Glass market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Smart Glass market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Saint-Gobain, NSG Group, Gentex Corporation, AGP Americas, Smartglass International, Innovative Glass Corp., Hitachi Chemicals, Fuyao Glass, TaiwanGlass Group, Central Glass

Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2018, View Dynamic Glass, a US-based smart glass company, received one of the biggest VC investments of USD 1.1 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund. This is to manufacture “dynamic” glass windows that can change the tint to let in the right amount of natural light without obstructing views.

The electrochromic smart glass technology dominated the market in 2019. The electrochromic technology has been utilized in rearview mirrors across the automotive sector. With the recent advancements, it is additionally found suitable for windows as well as sunroofs. Although the electrochromic smart window technology isn't used in abundance within the design or building applications, it's expected to revolutionize the design sector in the upcoming years, accounting for a prominent share of the market by 2025. Commercial building especially corporate and government bodies are expected to be early adopters of the electrochromic technology.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Smart Glass market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Smart Glass market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrochromic

PDLC

SPD

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

