Mobile Edge Computing Market Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2030

Rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in mobile edge computing is a key factor driving mobile edge computing market revenue growt

Mobile Edge Computing Market Size – USD 488.4 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 31.2%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of mobile edge computing in Virtual Reality (VR)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile edge computing market size reached USD 488.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in mobile edge computing is the key factor driving market revenue growth. Mobile edge computing is one of the defining technologies for visualizing IoT, which simply entails computational speed and processing at network's edge. Many issues associated with proliferation of cloud networks can be addressed by enabling connectivity at network's edge and boosting network performance while lowering latency. Growing implementation of IoT is gaining significant traction from various industrial verticals to improve flow of business operations.

According to Emergen Research, The Mobile Edge Computing Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions.

The global Mobile Edge Computing Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Adlink Technology Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., Vapor IO, Inc. and Saguna Networks Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The data analytics segment will register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for mobile edge computing on big data analysis. Major telecom operators and IT firms are recently using edge computing technologies for big data analysis. Enterprises can use distributed systems by processing data on edge device and transmitting important data to cloud to be processed, analyzed, or saved, with the combination of edge computing and cloud computing solutions.

The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for edge computing among SMEs. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) frequently use on-site edge computing technologies as independent nodes of their IT to overcome slow internet connections or insufficient bandwidth. Edge computing provides faster response times than a connection to a central data center and reduces volume of data required in cloud due to local data processing.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to increasing demand for low-latency to process high volume of data and real-time automotive decision-making systems for autonomous vehicles. In addition, rapid adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) across the region, especially in the U.S, is expected to support market revenue growth in this region.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Mobile Edge Computing market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented global mobile edge computing market based on component, organization size, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Location-based Services

Unified Communication

Data Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Optimized Local Content Distribution

Video Surveillance

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Mobile Edge Computing market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

