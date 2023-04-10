EMU Faculty of Health Sciences Academic Staff Member Releases a Statement on Cancer Week

Eastern Mediterranean University, Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Gözde Okburan released a statement on the occasion of 1-7 April Cancer Week. Assist. Prof. Dr. Okburan’s statement reads as follows:

“Nutrition for Cancer Prevention”

“In a meta-analysis conducted by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR), a higher body mass index (BMI), larger waist circumference and greater waist-to-hip ratio and risk of having extra fat mass indicate that there is convincing evidence that it significantly increases some cancers. BMI is a measurement method calculated by dividing a person's weight by the square of their height. If the value obtained after this calculation is between 18.5 and 25, the person is classified as normal, 25.1-29.9 as overweight, and 30 or more obese. Every 5 point increase in BMI results in 50% higher risk of endometrial cancer, 48% higher risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma, 30% higher risk of kidney cancer, 30% higher risk of liver cancer, 12% higher risk of postmenopausal breast cancer, % 10 associated with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer and a 5% higher risk of colorectal cancer. Each 10cm increase in waist circumference is associated with 34% increased risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma, 11% increased risk of pancreatic cancer, 11% increased risk of postmenopausal breast cancer, 11% increased risk of kidney cancer, 5% and 2% increased risk of endometrial cancer and colorectal cancer, respectively.

Waist-hip ratio (WHR) is the ratio of waist circumference to hip circumference. By measuring this value as a result of scientific studies, the risk level of potential health problems that individuals may encounter in the future can be easily determined. It has been shown that people with more fat in the waist area (apple shape) have a higher risk of cancer and other chronic diseases compared to people who have more fat in the hip area (pear shape). The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that a healthy WHR be 0.9 or less for men and 0.85 or less for women. It has been shown that each 0.1 unit increase in waist-hip ratio significantly increases the risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma by 38%, kidney cancer by 26%, endometrial cancer by 21%, pancreatic cancer by 19%, postmenopausal breast cancer by 10% and colorectal cancer. Body weight, which increases significantly in adult life, is a compelling cause of postmenopausal breast cancer and endometrial cancer. Each 4.5kg increase in body weight during adulthood has been shown to be significantly associated with a 16% higher risk of endometrial cancer and a 6% higher risk of postmenopausal breast cancer.”

“A Healthy Diet Program”

“In general, a healthy diet has the potential to reduce cancer risk by 10-20%. Although the relationship between diet and cancer incidence varies by cancer site and also by gender, the recommended ingredients for a healthy diet are generally similar. WCRF/AICR has listed the following nutritional recommendations to protect against cancer;

Limit alcohol consumption; There is strong evidence that the consumption of alcoholic beverages is the cause of cancers of the mouth, pharynx and larynx, esophagus, liver, colorectum and breast (especially after menopause). Every 10 grams of alcohol consumed per day increases the risk of the aforementioned cancers by 4-25%. Evidence suggests that alcoholic beverages of all types have a similar effect on cancer risk. This recommendation therefore covers all alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, spirits (liquors) or other spirits as well as other sources of alcohol.

Have a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes. Make whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes such as beans and lentils an important part of your daily diet. There is strong evidence that whole grain fiber protects against colorectal cancer when consumed in adequate amounts, and that foods containing dietary fiber have positive effects on body weight while reducing the risk of colorectal cancer and are a strong protector against obesity, which increases the risk of many cancers as described above. It is known that consumption of at least 5 portions of vegetables and fruits and legumes should be included in the nutrition program for adequate dietary fiber intake.

Limit 'fast' food. Fast foods are convenience foods that tend to be energy-dense and are usually consumed in large portions. Strong evidence indicates increased incidence of some types of cancer with consumption of greater amounts of 'fast foods and diets containing other processed foods high in fat, starch or sugar, and 'Western' diet characterized by high amounts of free sugars, meats and fats. As a result of the consumption of fast food, the increase in body weight and body fat along with excessive energy intake increases the probability of obesity. More body weight and body fat are known to be the cause of many cancers.

Limit red and processed meat. Red meat includes any type of muscle meat from a mammal, including beef, veal, pork, lamb, mutton, and goat. Processed meat is transformed through salting, curing, fermentation, smoking or other processes to enhance flavor or improve preservation. While both red and processed meat have been suggested to increase the risk of a number of cancers, the evidence is most convincing for colorectal cancer. It has been shown that the risk of colorectal cancer increases by 16% for every 50 g/day of processed meat intake and by 12% for every 100 g/day of red meat intake. Since meat can be a valuable source of nutrients, especially protein, iron, zinc and vitamin B12, it is recommended to consume a minimum of the recommended red meat. However, poultry and seafood are generally healthier sources of protein.

Limit sugar-sweetened beverages. There is convincing evidence that sugar-sweetened beverages cause obesity by causing an increase in body weight and body fat in both children and adults, especially when consumed frequently or in large portions. As mentioned above, more body weight and body fat are known to be the cause of many cancers.

Many types of cancer can be prevented with general lifestyle changes. In this context, ‘Let what you eat be your medicine, and your medicine be what you eat.