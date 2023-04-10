EMU Faculty of Health Sciences Academic Staff Member Releases a Statement on the Occasion of World Autism Awareness Month

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department academic staff member Assist. Prof.. Dr. Ünal Değer made a statement on the occasion of World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. Assist. Prof. Dr. Değer’s statement reads as follows:

“Our Color is Red Today”

“April World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month”

“Every year since 2008, April has been recognized as the World Autism Awareness Month and is welcomed with different activities to raise awareness on autism all over the world. In this context, EMU Health Sciences Faculty tried to draw attention to Autism Spectrum Disorder with students and faculty members by holding an event on 3 April, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with the slogan “Our Color is Red Today”.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a life-long neurodevelopmental disorder, the symptoms of which begin in the first years of life and are characterized by inadequacy in social interaction and communication, uniform behaviors and limited interests. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders- (DSM-5) of the American Psychiatric Association, autism and autism-related disorders are combined under the heading "Autism Spectrum Disorder". DSM 5 criteria emphasizes that the onset of some of the symptoms of inadequate social communication and interaction before the age of 3 and the presence of restrictive and repetitive behaviors may indicate the diagnosis of ASD. According to the data of the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, the incidence of ASD has increased by 150% since 2000, and the incidence of ASD in 2018 was reported as 1/59. With the increase in the incidence of ASD, which is more common in boys, in the society, early diagnosis of ASD and early intervention methods come to the fore.

It is extremely important to adopt a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach and to use holistic intervention methods in line with the needs of individuals with ASD. Today, although special education plays the biggest role in individuals with ASD, alternative methods such as music therapy and animal-assisted therapy can be applied in addition to methods such as language and speech therapy, physiotherapy, psychological therapy, nutritional therapy and drug therapy. Physiotherapists take an active role in the management of ASD due to delays in motor development, inadequacy in gross and fine motor skills, posture, balance and coordination problems. In addition, physiotherapy applications gain importance in order to reduce the symptoms related to the processing of sensory stimuli in individuals with ASD, who may have problems in sensory perception and motor integration, to facilitate the development of appropriate adaptive responses, and to enable them to regulate themselves. Studies have illustrated that behavioral problems of children and individuals with ASD decrease with physiotherapy applications, which also support social interaction and communication, and learning skills of such individuals. Physiotherapists working in the field of pediatrics can support individuals with ASD by approaching them specifically, and facilitating their social integration and participation.

As the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences family and health professionals who play an active role in the habilitation approaches of individuals with ASD, we have welcomed April with its new color and symbol as the Month of Awareness and Acceptance towards ASD. With the slogan "Our Color is Red Today", which we realized throughout our campus, we touched upon the problems experienced by individuals with ASD and their families, and emphasized that necessary conditions should be met for these individuals to take part in all areas of society such as education, work and social activities.

“Panel to Be Held”

To discuss the importance of early intervention and a holistic approach in individuals with ASD, a panel called “A Multi-Dimensional Overview of Autism Spectrum Disorder” will be held on 12 April, 2023, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., at the Faculty of Health Sciences. Participation in the panel, which will cover topics such as diagnosis, the role of special education and the importance of physiotherapy, is free of charge, and different disciplines, families, non-governmental organizations, unions and associations working in the field of ASD are invited to the event. I hope that in April next year, the quality of life of individuals with ASD living in our country increase, they become more independent and take part in social activities.”