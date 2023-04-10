Submit Release
Students of EMU Gastronomy Club Serve Those Affected by the Recent Earthquake in Hatay

Students of the Gastronomy Club operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate Student Clubs Unit are currently managing the field kitchen established by Chef Pınar Taşdemir in the Serinyol district of Hatay province. The first team, consisting of Gastronomy Club students Asya Zengin, Başak Doğan, Baran Erenler and Ozan Cengiz, who voluntarily took over the kitchen for 18 days on 31 March, 2023, in order to serve the earthquake victims living in the tent city and the surrounding region, are currently preparing and distributing daily meals for 2,000 people, 2 meals a day. After the first team that carried out all the transportation, cooking and distribution works of the kitchen, the second team consisting of Gastronomy Club students Muhammet Ayas and Mihriban Haydar, who took over the task as of 7 April, 2023, will continue to voluntarily meet the daily food needs of the people in the earthquake region until 16 April, 2023.

