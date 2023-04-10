Battery Management System Market Analysis : Current Trends, Key Drivers, Challenges, and Future Outlook

Battery Management

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Battery Management System Market by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Based, Lead-Acid Based, Nickel-Based, and Others), Topology (Centralized, Distributed, and Modular), and Application (Automotive, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global battery management system market size was valued at $5.81 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Presence of a large number of market players and extensive R&D activities are expected to drive the battery management system market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in partnerships and acquisitions by key players is a vital factor that boosts growth of the market. For instance, in February 2018, Lithium Werks, a rapidly growing li-ion battery and portable power solution provider announced acquisition of Valence Technology, Inc., a provider of battery modules and packs. With the acquisition, Lithium Werks aims to distribute Valence’s high-quality battery modules and battery management system in North America and other regions. Increase in costs of fuel, coupled with stringent governmental regulations about carbon dioxide emissions also push the adoption of electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.. In addition, growth in the telecom industry in the region is also responsible for increased sales of battery management systems.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7002

Rise in demand for consumer electronics is likely to further add to the demand for BMS, owing to increase in integration of BMS in consumer electronics for safety purposes. The government of many Asian countries have plans to end production and sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles in the coming years. This move is expected to increase market for electric vehicles, benefiting growth of the battery management system market during the forecast period. In addition, the Chinese government has implemented strict emission control rules to boost electric vehicle adoption, which, in turn, boosts the market growth. Moreover, the National Technical Committee of Auto Standardization under China Automotive Technology & Research Center, with the aim to increase safety of new energy vehicles, is developing national BMS standards that would contribute to more stringent standards on BMS. In addition, as the penetration rate of ternary lithium batteries in the automotive industry rises in China, higher requirements are posed on battery safety management. Denso has provided battery management modules for Toyota’s Prius, Camry Hybrid, and other models in China.

Factors such as rise in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and surge in industry preference for use of lithium-ion batteries drives growth of the battery management system market. In addition, rise in adoption of rechargeable batteries across multiple end-use industries propels the market growth. However, increase in overall price of products with addition of battery management system hinders "growth battery management system market" Further, rise in adoption of cloud-connected battery management systems, growth in demand for renewable energy, and surge in demand for e-bikes and e-scooters are expected to provide remarkable growth opportunities for players operating in the battery management system market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7002

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of battery type, the lead-acid based segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the automotive segment is the highest contributor to the global market in terms of revenue.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is the fastest growing region, followed by North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players -

Elithion Inc.

Eberspächer

Lithium Balance

Leclanche

NXP Semiconductors

Nuvation Energy

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Navitas System LLC

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Battery Systems, LLC.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7002

About Allied Market Research :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.