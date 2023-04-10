Iris Recognition Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of iris recognition systems (IRS) in government identity cards, smartphones & IoT

Market Size – USD 2.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Higher usage of iris recognition system (IRS) in government biometric portfolio.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Iris Recognition Market study report is a thorough overview of the most recent strides and developments in the Iris Recognition industry, using 2019 as the base year and the forecast period of 2020–2027. Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a substantial impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Microelectronic & semiconductor equipment have been investing enormously in the research & development of various types of iris-based biometric techniques and implementing those in those devices. Additionally, increasing usage of multimodal two-step authentication system along with a higher preference of iris recognition techniques in such multimodal systems has been a major propelling factor for this market.

The global market landscape of iris recognition market is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., M2SYS Technology, Honeywell International Inc., IRITECH INC., Safran SA, EyeLock LLC, Aware Inc., Thales Group, IrisGuard UK Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, EyeLock LLC, a leading manufacturer of the iris recognition-based identity authentication solutions, revealed a global strategic partnership with CMITech Company, Ltd. of South Korea. The partnership & collaboration would help broaden the accessibility of the global iris technology market and enable EyeLock to launch new interoperable products in addition to the existing product line.

The smartphone & tablet sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 12.6% during the projected era with extensive implementation in the smartphone industry, owing to the incorporation of the iris scanners in the smartphones for their higher accuracy & precision in the multimodal multiple biometrics three-dimensional sensing system that drastically reduces the chances of replication or duplicity.

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Iris Recognition market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Iris Recognition market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Iris Scanners

Smartphone & Tablets

Wearable Gadgets

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail and E-commerce

Human Resource

Healthcare

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Identity management and Access Control

Time Monitoring

E-Payment

