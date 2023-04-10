Particle Therapy Market to Perceive Remarkable Growth of USD 1,272.3 Million Globally by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the particle therapy market revenue growth

Particle Therapy Market Size – USD 627.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends - Rapid product launches by several leading companies in medical industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global particle therapy market size reached USD 627.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer, technological advancement in medical science, rapid product launches by leading companies, and rising number of research and development and government initiations for the diagnosis of cancer diseases are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Cancer is one of the chronic diseases that cause deaths of large population base globally. Research estimates that 10.2 million cancer cases and 19.3 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed worldwide in 2020. As the most common cancer, female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer with an estimated 2.3 million new cases (11.7%). For ten countries, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, France, The Netherlands, Australia, Norway, France (New Caledonia), and Slovenia—the age-standardized rate was at least 300 per 100,000 and Denmark had the highest overall cancer rate (men and women combined), at 334.9 per 100,000.

In addition, according to the report, burden of cancer is increasing in almost every country, making prevention an important public health challenge. By addressing risk factors related to diet, nutrition, and exercise, approximately 40% of cancer cases could be avoided. Thus prevalence of this disease, and need for advanced diagnostics and therapy are factors expected to increase demand for this therapy and drive revenue growth of the market.

The global Particle Therapy Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

IBA Worldwide, Mevion Medical Systems., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., ProTom International., Provision Healthcare., Elekta, Hitachi, Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Advanced Oncotherapy

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The proton therapy segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Proton beam therapy, also referred to as particle therapy, is a type of radiation therapy that targets cancer cells with pinpoint accuracy. Proton therapy seems to be safer, painless, noninvasive, and more beneficial than conventional radiation therapy as it can deliver a high dose to a very specific area. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Proton therapy may deliver up to 60% less radiation to healthy tissue surrounding the target site while giving the tumor itself a higher dose. The precise timing and location of the proton's energy release can be chosen by the doctor in this beam therapy.

The breast cancer segment is expected to account for fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is still the second most common cancer among all women and the most prevalent among Hispanic women, despite the fact that the number of deaths from the disease has decreased over time. In the U.S., according to the report of ClinicalTrials.gov, approximately 264,000 women and 2,400 men receive a breast cancer diagnosis each year. Every year, breast cancer claims the lives of 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. Radiation therapy is typically regarded as the primary therapy for the majority of women with early-stage breast cancer after lumpectomy.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Particle Therapy market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global particle therapy market on the basis of type, product, cancer type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Heavy ion therapy

Proton therapy

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Synchrotron

Cyclotrons

Synchrocyclotron

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Prostate cancer

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Research centers

Proton therapy centers

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

