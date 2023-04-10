Collagen Market is estimated to be US$ 23.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Collagen Market, By Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), By Source (Bovine and Porcine), by Application (Food & Beverages and Pharmaceutical & Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collagen Market accounted for US$ 9.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to be US$ 23.1 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body and animals, and widely adopted in gelatin production. Further, collagen is also utilized as supplements to support their health of skin, joints, and hair. There are about 28 known types of collagen, with type I collagen accounting for 90% of the collagen in the human body.

Further, oral and topical collagen products like supplements and face creams are popular for treating signs of aging such as wrinkles, loss of skin hydration and joint pain.

The report "Global Collagen Market, By Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), By Source (Bovine and Porcine), by Application (Food & Beverages and Pharmaceutical & Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’

Key Highlights:

In March 23, Reneva Collagen launched 5 new products at Expo West 2023, Anaheim Convention center. The product line launched are Reneva Collagen Shot, Reneva Collagen Peptides, Reneva Plant Based Protein.

In January 2023, TELA Bio announced U.S. Commercial launch of NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack, the natural restoration solution to support healing of surgical wounds.

Request Sample:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3774

Analyst View:

Increasing disposable income in developing and developed countries is expected to foster the collagen market, along with increasing awareness regarding importance of collagen. Further, new launches in the market is also expected to attract the new revenue for the market. Rising geriatric population prone to diseases, and increasing end-use application, is also expected to foster the market.





Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Collagen Market accounted for US$ 9.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to be US$ 23.1 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. The Global Collagen Market is segmented based on Product, Source, Application and region.

Based on Product, Global Collagen Market is segmented into Elatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen.

Based on Source, Global Collagen Market is segmented into Bovine, and Porcine.

Based on Application, Global Collagen Market is segmented into Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceutical & Healthcare.

By Region, the Global Collagen Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Request sample PDF:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3774

Collagen Market by development:

The global collagen market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years. Collagen is a structural protein found in the connective tissues of animals, including humans, and is an essential component of skin, bones, tendons, and cartilage. Collagen is widely used in the food and beverage industry, cosmetics, and healthcare, including wound healing and medical devices.

One of the key drivers of the collagen market's growth is the rising demand for collagen-based products in the food and beverage industry. Collagen is used as a protein supplement and an ingredient in functional foods and beverages, such as sports drinks and dietary supplements. The increasing health awareness among consumers, the rising demand for functional foods, and the growing trend towards natural and organic ingredients are expected to drive the demand for collagen-based products.

The cosmetics industry is another major user of collagen, and the demand for collagen-based cosmetics is expected to increase significantly over the next few years. Collagen is widely used in anti-aging and skin care products due to its ability to improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and promote skin hydration. The rising demand for natural and organic cosmetics is expected to drive the growth of the collagen market in the cosmetics industry.

The healthcare industry is also a significant consumer of collagen. Collagen is used in medical devices such as sutures, wound dressings, and bone grafts. It is also used in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population are expected to drive the demand for collagen-based medical products.

In summary, the collagen market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years, driven by the rising demand for collagen-based products in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare industries.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Collagen Market:

Gelita AG

Nitta Gelatine, Inc.

Weishardt Group

Darling Ingredients

Nippi Inc.

Vinh Hoan Corporation

Juncà Gelatines

S.L.

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

Gelnex

Vital Proteins

Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Request a Customized link here:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3774

Questions answered by collagen market:

What is the current market size and growth rate? What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What is the competitive landscape like in the market? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Read Related Insights:

Frosting and Icing Market - By Product Type (Buttercream Frosting, Boiled or Cooked Icing, Ganache, Royal Icing, Dusting, Cream Cheese Frosting, and Others (Whipped Cream and Meringue)), By End-Use (Banking Sector, Insurance Sector, Financial Institutes, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Ecommerce Sector, and Automotive Sector), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, and Online Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Sunflower Seeds Market - By Type (Oilseed and Non-Oilseed), By Application (Edible Oil, Snacks, Bakery Products, and Confectionary), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, and Retail Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Shweta Raskar Prophecy Market Insights +1 860 531 2574