Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market - Surge in demand for natural and organic products | Multi-Technology, FreshMill Oils

Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market

North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market share.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cold-pressed coconut oil market garnered $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market, owing to the implementation of global lockdown which resulted in the temporary shutdown of manufacturing and production units.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of cold-pressed coconut oil, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

However, with ease in restrictions, the market recovered soon in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market based on type, application, distribution channel, price point, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the coconut RBD oil segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the virgin coconut oil segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the modern trade units segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food industry segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market analyzed in the research include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc., China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited., FreshMill Oils, Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company (LALA GROUP), Multi Technology (Gramiyum), Naissance Trading, Statfold Oil Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

