Sprout Social enhances platform with new artificial intelligence (AI) investments

Extensive new features will empower brands to efficiently extract business impact from social

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced the launch of a series of new AI features across its platform that combines the power of Sprout’s proprietary machine learning (ML) and deep automation capabilities with OpenAI’s GPT model. The new features will be available throughout the Sprout platform, starting with additions to listening, publishing, customer care and advocacy. They build on Sprout’s strengths in user-centric design and its extensive, diverse customer base to create intuitive solutions that enable organizations to work smarter, unlock creativity and exponentially increase social media’s business impact.



These enhancements further infuse AI into Sprout’s platform and expand on a foundation of existing ML and automation capabilities including Optimal Send Times, Smart Categories and sophisticated social customer care routing and workflow functionality. It also integrates the recent acquisition of Repustate as core machine learning fabric, bringing 15 years of proven success in advanced sentiment analysis and natural language processing to help customers further deploy social at scale.

“The rapid advancements in AI require us to be intentional and bring the most valuable aspects to our customers, tailored to the unique challenges of social business,” said Justyn Howard, CEO and Co-Founder of Sprout Social. “Impactful and intuitive AI will be ready to use and fit seamlessly into current workflows while vastly improving them. This will deliver incredible value to our customers and empower them to unlock even greater ROI from social.”

The first feature, Smart Query Suggestions, is currently in beta and will be widely available soon. It elevates Sprout’s Listening solution with GPT-powered query keyword recommendations to capture the most comprehensive insights. Additional upcoming OpenAI and Repustate-based capabilities will minimize manual care tasks, provide targeted, high-quality copy suggestions to prioritize high-impact creative and strategic work, and unlock nuanced understanding of social conversation.

Learn more about Sprout’s approach to AI and automation as well as key considerations for organizations here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s unified platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 34,000 brands so they can make strategic decisions that drive business growth and innovation. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, connected workflows and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

