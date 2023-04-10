‘Person of the Year’ Award Presented to Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos by the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce (HACC)

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation has been presented with the ‘Person of the Year’ Award at the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce (HACC), 71st Annual Gala, in New York City.



HACC has been recognizing individuals who share its principles in cultivating and supporting a legacy of excellence in business culture to strengthen the economic and cultural ties between the United States of America and Greece.

HACC has recognized Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos for his extensive business achievements, entrepreneurial spirit and lasting contributions to the global shipping industry and to society over the last three decades, being the longest serving CEO of a Greek based company on the NYSE.

With the founding of TEN, Ltd in 1993 and its public listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange at that time, Dr. Tsakos set the foundations for opening up the capital markets in Europe, and later in the US, for other shipping companies to follow. Over the years, and particularly since its NYSE listing in 2002, TEN has generated profits of $2.3 billion and distributed dividends to shareholders in excess of $0.5 billion.

The ceremony took place on March 24, 2023 at the historic Rainbow Room of the Rockefeller Center and Messrs. Christopher Wiernicki, CEO of the American Bureau of Shipping and Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link, Inc. delivered introductory remarks in the presence of state dignitaries, heads of international maritime bodies and other distinguished personalities from the international shipping industry, banking, investment communities and academia.

Following the event, Dr. Tsakos, along with a select group of dignitaries, participated in the Greek Independence Day festivities at the White House, in the presence of US President, Joe Biden.

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating 30 years as a public company this year, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 67 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered Aframaxes, two scrubber-fitted Suezmaxes and up to three DP2 Shuttle tankers under construction constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.5 million dwt.

