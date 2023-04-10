Submit Release
Verisk Publishes 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, N.J., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has published its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report. Focused on working together to build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses, the company’s report offers a view into Verisk’s ESG journey and progress toward maximizing value for stakeholders.

“The past year was like no other in Verisk’s history,” said Lee Shavel, Verisk president and CEO. “Yet, for all that’s changed, much more has remained constant. We continue to pursue sustainability and growth through the lens of a responsible ESG framework. The insurance industry plays a critical role in the economy and society, and as a strategic partner to this vital industry, we remain committed to supporting its digitalization and evolution.”

A few of the report’s highlights include:

  • Working with Purpose – Much of the work Verisk does benefits people and society. A look back at 2022 highlights many significant examples.
  • Environmental Stewardship – Verisk’s 2022 Climate Disclosure Report summarizes the Company’s progress in addressing its stewardship obligations and describes how Verisk is embracing opportunities to help customers meet their climate-related challenges as well.
  • Culture of Inclusion – A continued emphasis on culture – engagement, inclusion and personal growth – is reflected in another year of recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute in multiple countries.
  • Corporate Giving – Verisk’s multi-tiered approach to giving recognizes the importance of charitable engagement at the corporate, business unit and employee level.

Verisk’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report can be found here.

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom


Ali Herbert
201-469-3998
ali.herbert@verisk.com

