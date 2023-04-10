LUX* Grand Gaube Named “The Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World” for 2023 by Readers of Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUX* Grand Gaube, located on the island of Mauritius, has been voted “The Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World” for 2023 by the readers of Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor.



Each year, Luxury Travel Advisor hosts a bracket-style tournament in honor of the N.C.A.A.’s “March Madness” in which 64 hotels from around the world are pitted against each other to earn the title of “The Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World.” Nearly 200 hotels nominated themselves for participation, from which the editorial team at Luxury Travel Advisor then selected 64 hotels for inclusion. These were placed into four regional brackets (“Asia, Indian Ocean and South Pacific;” “Europe, Middle East and Africa;” “Latin America and Caribbean;” and “North America”) and randomly paired up against each other. Voting was then opened to Luxury Travel Advisor’s readership; the hotel with the most votes after each round moved on to face its new competition. In total, six rounds of voting were required to name the champion.

In the final round, LUX* Grand Gaube defeated Tivoli Mofarrej São Paulo Hotel in Brazil by a “score” of 32,637 to 17,159—that’s nearly two-thirds of the vote going towards the champion. Additional semifinal participants included the Thompson Central Park New York and Savoy Palace in Funchal, Portugal.

“The readers of Luxury Travel Advisor have spoken and LUX* Grand Gaube—represented by its natural-yet-retro-chic lobby—has come out on top,” said Matt Turner, Editor, Luxury Travel Advisor. “We hope to have inspired some of our readers and shed light on just a few of the many impressive (and Instagrammable) hotels worldwide through the competition. We thank our community and all the hotels for their participation and offer our congratulations to LUX* Grand Gaube on its victory.”

About the Hotels

LUX* Grand Gaube is a tropical retreat located on the northern tip of Mauritius, tucked away on a peninsula bordering two coves. The design of Kelly Hoppen blends with the surrounding greenery, while each of the 186 rooms, suites and villas is made to feel like a home—that is, if home is having an outdoor bathtub overlooking the Indian Ocean. Guests have access to two beaches and pools, six restaurants and seven bars, a LUX* Me Spa and tennis academy, land, water and air sports for the whole family, and the nearby Mont Choisy Le Golf course.

Tivoli Mofarrej São Paulo Hotel, located in the Jardins neighborhood, just one block from the historic Avenida Paulista, offers guests easy access to the district’s chic designer boutiques, upscale dining venues and the nearby São Paulo Museum of Art. The luxury property has 218 rooms—with some of the best views of the capital—including the largest and newest Presidential Suite in Latin America. One highlight is the 360-degree central bar and views of São Paulo’s skyline found at SEEN restaurant on the 27th floor. Additional amenities include an Anantara Spa, outdoor swimming pool and jazzy MUST Bar.

