Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces its 10th Store Opening in the Houston Area and 21st in Texas

The coffee chain founded in Oregon is enjoying steady growth in the Lonestar State

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oregon, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular coffee chain founded in Oregon, has announced it is adding a new store in Pasadena, Texas, a suburb of Houston. This announcement comes just two weeks following the opening of a new Black Rock store in Missouri City and brings the total number of stores in the Houston area to 10.

Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar store is located at 4030 Spencer Highway in Pasadena, and is set to open on Friday, April 14, 2023. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer customers free 16 oz drinks all day at this location.

"We have established a lot of momentum in Texas and we plan to keep going,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We feel connected with the Texas community and look forward to providing fast and friendly service.”

The approximately 2,000-square-foot store Incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region. This new store brings the total number of Black Rock Coffee Bar stores to more than 120 in the U.S.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

Attachment

Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com