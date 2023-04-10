Celebrating National Medical Laboratory Week at LifeLabs

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is excited to recognize and celebrate our 7,000+ talented and dedicated lab employees across Canada on this 38th annual National Medical Laboratory Week.

"I am incredibly proud of our LifeLabs team," said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. "The stories I hear from our customers, thankful for the expert and compassionate care they received from our staff, inspire me. They deserve all the recognition and thanks."

Most LifeLabs customers meet our team members by visiting one of our 357 Patient Service Centres in Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. But do you know of our colleagues behind the scenes and on the road?

Our Mobile team delivers care closer to home by visiting Long Term Care facilities, remote northern communities, homecare patients and private residences to collect samples where they live.

The Logistics team works around the clock to safely and efficiently transport specimens and supplies across the province to provide seamless care and high-quality results.

Our Laboratory Operations crew consists of specimen experts, scientists, doctors, and technicians who test, analyze and document samples 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

We have team members in Client Services, Materials Management and Specimen Management with tremendous customer impact that often goes unnoticed. Without them, there would be no LifeLabs.

"The team at LifeLabs are the top experts in the industry who live our values of teamwork and collaboration," said Jennifer Cudlipp, COO and Interim CFO at LifeLabs. "Listening to and supporting new ideas have resulted in innovation that positively impacts the customer experience. It's been incredible to witness. I wish everyone a Happy Med Lab Week. Thank you for all you do."

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives. We operate Canada's first commercial genetics lab and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

