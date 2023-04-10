Battery Market Research Report 2023: Price Trends, Cost Module and Business Growth By 2028

Battery Market

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the battery market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global battery market size reached US$ 116.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 197.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2023-2028.

Battery Market Development:

A battery is a device that stores energy and emits it as an electric current to power devices. The most common battery type is the rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which is widely used in laptops, smartphones, and other electronic devices. Lithium-ion batteries are famous for their high energy density, meaning they can store a large amount of energy in a small package. They are also relatively lightweight, making them an excellent choice for portable devices. Another popular type of battery is the lead-acid battery, commonly used in cars and other vehicles. Lead-acid batteries are relatively inexpensive, durable, and easy to recycle. A battery is crucial for powering devices in remote locations where access to electricity is limited, such as in rural areas or during natural disasters.

Who are the Market Leader in Battery Market ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• A123 Systems LLC (Wanxiang Group Corporation)

• BYD Motors Inc

• Contemporary Amperex Technology Corporation Limited

• Envision AESC Group Limited (Envision Group)

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• Johnsons Controls Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

• Saft (TotalEnergies SE)

• Samsung SDI Corporation Limited

• Tesla Inc

• Toshiba Corporation

Battery Market Demand and Future Growth:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for batteries in various applications, including consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy storage systems. In line with this, the rising demand for energy storage solutions is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of electric vehicles is positively influencing product demand. Apart from this, the escalating demand for renewable energy sources such as wind and solar is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the widespread usage of UPS devices in healthcare, chemical, and oil & gas sectors for continuous power supply is propelling product uptake. Besides, the increasing sales of portable electronics, including smartphones, LCDs, tablets, and wearable devices, are favoring the market. Additionally, the rapid technological advancements in terms of product innovation, enhanced efficiency, and cost-effectiveness are expected to provide a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Primary Battery

• Secondary Market

Breakup by Product:

• Lithium-Ion

• Lead Acid

• Nickel Metal Hydride

• Nickel Cadmium

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive Batteries

• Industrial Batteries

• Portable Batteries

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

