Home Healthcare Market Anticipated to Garner USD 405.11 Billion at a 8.3% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing technological advancement in-home healthcare products are key factors driving revenue growth

Home Healthcare Market Size – USD 198.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth –at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Rising adoption of telehealthcare services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home healthcare market size was USD 198.78 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3%, during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Home healthcare market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension and increasing technological advancements in-home healthcare products.

Moreover, rising demand for telehealthcare services and virtual consultancy services for advice from healthcare experts without visiting clinics physically are some other factors driving revenue growth of the market. However, home healthcare market growth is expected to be hampered by a lack of comprehensive government reimbursement policy for home healthcare services in underdeveloped and some developing countries. Besides, lack of awareness about advanced technologies to monitor health and shortage of skilled workforce is expected to hamper market growth.

The Home Healthcare Market Report contains current and future technical and financial industry data. The report provides a detailed analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, and the competitive landscape. In addition, this report examines all the key factors influencing the growth of the global market, including the supply and demand scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Research indicates the widespread use of both primary and secondary data sources.

Get Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1084

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The respiratory equipment segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases globally that can be attributed to growth in air pollution and surge in consumption of cigarettes. In addition, a rise in cost of conventional healthcare services has led to growing popularity of home healthcare services.

The hospice & palliative care services segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rise in aging population and incidences of life-threatening diseases among aging population.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing number of long-term diseases including Parkinson's disease and dementia as well as neurological conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market. In addition, there is a robust presence of major market players, such as Amedisys Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC., Medline Industries, Inc., and AccentCare, Inc., in countries in this region.

In the next section of the Home Healthcare market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG, and Co., Medline Industries, Inc., AccentCare Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC. (LifePoint Health, Inc.), Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., The 3M Company, Arkray, Inc., and Baxter International Inc.

To obtain all-inclusive information, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/home-healthcare-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Home Healthcare market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global home healthcare market based on product, services, ailments, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Health Maintenance Device

Geriatric Assistance Devices

Nutrition Management Devices

Air Quality Devices

Locomotive Assistance Devices

Automated Wheelchair

Walking Assist Devices

Home pregnancy & Fertility Kits

Drug Delivery Devices

Pumps

Syringes

Dialysis Products

Continuous

Automated

Respiratory Equipment

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Oxygen Therapy Equipment

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Rehabilitation Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Unskilled Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Pregnancy Care Services

Skilled Nursing Services

Hospice & Palliative Care Services

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1084

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Home Healthcare market.

Overview of the Home Healthcare Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Home Healthcare industry

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1084

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

sports technology market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-technology-market

automotive airbag silicone market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-airbag-silicone-market

interventional cardiology devices market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-cardiology-devices-market

structured cabling market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structured-cabling-market

eubiotics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/eubiotics-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.