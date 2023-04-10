Submit Release
RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON MAY 4, 2023

DENVER, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX, parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and will host a conference call and webcast for interested parties on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Please join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time as well.

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/tTSuEepd. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has grown to over 225 offices across more than 40 states.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-holdings-inc-to-release-first-quarter-2023-results-on-may-4-2023-301792869.html

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

