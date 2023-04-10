Submit Release
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL, a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the close of market on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date:

 

April 26, 2023

Time:

 

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Hosts:

 

Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and

Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Dial-in:

 

US toll free: 1-877-407-3109

International: 1-201-493-6798

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005018/en/

