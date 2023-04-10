Pay Attention to Safety When Using Spring Lawn Mowers & Other Outdoor Power Equipment

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,879 in the last 365 days.
Know Your Machine, Review Safety Procedures and Follow Manufacturer's Guidance
ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is here and as we get out our lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment out from storage to work in our yards, businesses and other green spaces, it's important to keep safety in mind.
When using mowers on slopes follow the manufacturer's guidance to the letter.
"Think safety first," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association representing outdoor power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.
"I can't stress enough to review manufacturer's safety guidance before starting up any equipment—especially your lawn mower. Review your owner's manual and do maintenance on your equipment," said Kiser.
OPEI offers these tips for readying and using your outdoor power equipment:
About OPEI
OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.
