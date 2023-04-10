Enradius to Offer Free Support to Nonprofits for Google's Analytics Switch

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enradius, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce its commitment to helping nonprofits with the impending Google Analytics G4 migration. Starting July 1st, Google will require all website traffic and conversions to be tracked through its G4 platform, leaving many nonprofits unsure of how to proceed. To help them navigate this transition, Enradius is offering two free hours of consultation to nonprofit organizations in need of assistance.

Enradius recognizes the important role that nonprofits play in our communities and is committed to providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's digital world. By offering this consultation service, Enradius hopes to help nonprofits stay up to date with Google's best practices and ensure they are maximizing the potential of their online presence.

Enradius has extensive experience in geotargeted advertising and location-based marketing, and is able to help nonprofits build specific audience data sets to ensure that their marketing efforts are targeted to the right people in the right place. This can be especially important for nonprofits, who often have limited resources and need to make the most of their marketing budgets.

"Nonprofits do so much good for our communities, and we want to help them continue to thrive in the digital age," said David Carberry, CEO of Enradius. "We understand that the upcoming Google Analytics migration can be daunting for many organizations, and we want to be there to help guide them through the process."

Enradius has a team of experienced digital marketers who are well-versed in Google Analytics and the G4 platform. They are dedicated to providing nonprofits with personalized support and guidance to help them navigate this transition smoothly.

To take advantage of this offer, nonprofits can simply contact Enradius to schedule a consultation before the July 1st switch over. During the two-hour session, Enradius will review the nonprofit's current analytics setup, discuss the upcoming changes, and provide recommendations on how to make the most of the new G4 platform.

For more information about Enradius and its digital marketing services for nonprofits, please visit www.enradius.com.

About Enradius:

Enradius is a leading digital marketing agency based in Baltimore, Maryland. With a focus on hyperlocal targeting and personalized solutions, Enradius helps businesses and nonprofits across the country to reach their target audiences and achieve their marketing goals. Enradius helps organizations develop geotargeted advertising campaigns and location-based marketing strategies to reach the right audiences and save wasted advertising impressions.

