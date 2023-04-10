Visium Technologies Announces Partnership with Bahamas Mobile Services, Ltd.

Strategic Partnership Will Deploy TruContext Advanced Analytics Capabilities to Deliver Improved Cyber and Other Services In The Bahamas and the Caribbean

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") VISM, a global cybersecurity and analytics company, announced today that it has entered into a sales agreement with Bahamas Mobile Services, Ltd to market and sell Visium's TruContextTM data analytics platform in the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

The Bahama Mobile Services partnership with Visium will offer businesses and government organizations a solution that includes TruContextTM and that emphasizes security with context.

CEO of Bahamas Mobile Services, Donovan Wisdom, commented "While the country's economy is growing, the Government of the Bahamas faces challenges of tackling drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and an increase in crime. Our mission is to support the Bahamas in addressing these issues, and protecting its institutions against cyber threats by securing data networks, and fighting crime and illegal immigration. The Government has pledged to address these issues and we are committed to bolster the Government's efforts. TruContext provides critical analytics and real time actionable information that enables us to provide a world-class solution to both law enforcement and financial institutions."

Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer of Visium Technologies, added "We are excited to be working with Donovan Wisdom and his company to offer TruContext in The Bahamas as the country addresses challenges stemming from cyber risks, illegal immigration, rising crime rates, and public safety. The use case opportunities for revenue in the Bahamas are around cybersecurity and, with our partner IREX.Ai, artificial intelligence-based video surveillance to enhance border and physical security.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies VISM is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

