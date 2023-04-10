Wearable Health Solutions Inc Unveils Customer Support with the Launch of ChatGTP Model Beta Test

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI), a manufacturer and innovation company in the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) industry, is pleased to announce the beta testing of its ChatGTP model. This cutting-edge AI-based technology will provide dealers and consumers with instantaneous access to information about WHSI products, their functionality, and the benefits of joining the WHSI dealer network.

WHSI takes pride in integrating the innovative ChatGTP model into its business platform, demonstrating its commitment to harnessing the power of technology and in delivering exceptional customer support. This state-of-the-art tool promises to assist WHSI in conducting its business, positioning the company at the forefront of the industry.

"This is a significant leap forward for both our company and the PERS industry as a whole," said Peter Pizzino, President of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. "With the implementation of ChatGTP, we are streamlining our user support processes and also enhancing the experience for our valued dealers and customers. This move underlines our dedication to continuous improvement and our pursuit of unparalleled quality service."

The introduction of the ChatGTP model offers a wealth of advantages to all stakeholders. Dealers and consumers can expect quick and accurate information about WHSI products and services, with the AI-powered system offering personalized responses to their queries. The ChatGTP model also promises to dramatically reduce response times ensuring that users receive assistance when needed.

This training and support tool provides the company with an additional revenue stream in the form of a "freemium" model where dealers may opt-in to a subscription based model which will allow their proprietary data to enter into a knowledge base for a fee. The integration of this technology could increase shareholder value through innovation in the PERS sector in the evolving technology landscape.

To learn more about Wearable Health Solutions and the ChatGTP model beta test or to join the WHSI dealer network, please visit www.wearablehealthsolutions.com.

About Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

Wearable Health Solutions is a manufacturer provider of PERS and wearable health technology devices and services. The company is committed to enhancing the lives of its users through state-of-the-art products, services, innovative solutions, and support.

