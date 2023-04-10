Legal Client Trends Update: LegalMatch Case Count Increases in Post-Pandemic Categories

RENO, Nev., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com has once again reported excellent year-over-year performance, with significant increases in cases in various areas of law. As the nation's largest online attorney-client matching platform, a steady stream of cases is important for attorneys who are looking more and more for digital means of connecting with clients.

LegalMatch case intake has increased particularly in the areas of small business needs, child custody, divorce, and wills, trusts, and estates. Specifically, the area of business bankruptcy has seen a significant increase of 84% in case numbers in the LegalMatch system. Part of this can be attributed still to post-pandemic factors, as businesses continue to file for bankruptcy, restructure, and rebuild in the wake of Covid-19-related business losses.

For consumers of legal services, a renewed interest in wills, trusts, and estates is also reflected in the growth of cases in the LegalMatch system. It is estimated that nearly 2 out of 3 American adults still do not have a will in place, even as health concerns remain after the pandemic. LegalMatch can connect those with both litigation and non-litigation-related legal needs with attorneys in a highly accessible online platform.

For attorneys looking to establish an internet presence and foster a steady stream of online clients, LegalMatch remains a preferred way to build a client base. The company continues to maintain increases in all major categories of law in all 50 states.

"It will be a little while until small businesses are back on their feet. We're working with a large number of attorneys that are helping small business owners move forward with their post-pandemic issues. As unfortunate as a bankruptcy is for a small business owner, it's important for them to have access to the right legal resources so they land in the best possible position," says Cheryl Smith, LegalMatch Head of Marketing.

To see more specific information about legal industry trends for case submissions, read our latest article LegalMatch Once Again Records Year-Over-Year Increases in Cases.

