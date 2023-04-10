Fictional Story Is Also a Call-to-Action Against Food Insecurity

The author weaves a futuristic narrative around environmental changes and the scarcity of resources

OMAHA, Neb., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new book is calling for readers to change their behavior concerning food and nutrition and is urging both secular and nonsecular groups to take the leadership role in sparking this change.

"Kingdom Gardens," written by S. Renee Felder, depicts the thriving community of a Kingdom Community in the year 2027 when the rest of the country is struggling with environmental changes, increased government control, and food scarcity. In the story, a young man visits this Kingdom Community and learns principles to take back to his state, where the locals struggle to meet the communities' basic needs. Although the story is imagined, Felder fills the book with food sovereignty principles and strategies that can be implemented now on a small or large scale.

"The goal of the book is to awaken, motivate, and ignite a call-to-action for all of us to become engaged with food sovereignty and food security solutions," said Felder, "so that we are prepared for the changes that are coming to the United States and North America, regarding food insecurity issues."

Felder claims she began receiving prophecies from the Lord, shortly after dedicating her life to Jesus in the mid-1990s. As her relationship with the Lord grew, so did her prophetic gift. Around 2006, per what she described as the "Lord's instructions," she began to document many of her prophecies on an online blog. That led to the publication of her first book, "The Bridge, Moving from Increasing Chaos to Future Peace" followed by "Kingdom Gardens."

"'Kingdom Gardens' is a picture of what our country will look like, based on the current trajectory," said Felder. "The story gives a glimpse of the continued impact of our current laws and regulations, where they are headed, and the increased tension between some states and the Federal Government."

"Kingdom Gardens"

By S. Renee Felder

ISBN: 9781664284104 (softcover); 9781664284111 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/kingdom-gardens-s-renee-felder/1142965792

About the author

S. Renee Felder received a master's in taxation from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fla., and has been preparing taxes for more than 30 years. She also spent several years working as a financial analyst for a major corporation in Atlanta, Ga. She later moved to Southern California, where she taught Accounting and Finance at the University of Phoenix, as an adjunct professor. She currently resides in Omaha, Neb., where she owns and operates a tax firm. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847169-kingdom-gardens.

