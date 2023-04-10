Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,874 in the last 365 days.

NASA Awards Agreement for High-Resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar

GREENBELT, Md. , April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a sole source Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to Capella Space Corporation of San Francisco to provide high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) (0.5 meter to 1.2 meters) commercial Earth observation data products.

Under this agreement, the government will issue fixed-price BPA Calls for these products, at a not-to exceed value of $7 million per Call. The work will be performed at the contractor's facilities, and other locations as specified in individual Calls issued. The period of performance is for five years from the effective date of the agreement.

The contractor is responsible for the delivery of a comprehensive catalogue of its high-resolution SAR (.5 meter to 1.2 meters) commercial Earth observation data products indicating at a minimum data sets, associated metadata and ancillary information; data cadence; data latency; area coverage; and data usage policy. Specifically, NASA is procuring, for detailed evaluation and assessment, small constellation satellite data products that might augment NASA-collected data.

To facilitate standard scientific collaborations, NASA requires compliance with a government-defined End User License Agreement to enable broad levels of dissemination and shareability of the commercial data with the U.S. government agencies and partners.

For information about NASA and agency programs, please visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-agreement-for-high-resolution-synthetic-aperture-radar-301793199.html

SOURCE NASA

You just read:

NASA Awards Agreement for High-Resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more