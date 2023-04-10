Key International and Shaner Hotels Announce Grand Opening of the 156-Suite SpringHill Suites by Marriott® Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront

Key International, a real estate investment and development company, and Shaner Hotels, an award winning, international hotel owner, operator and developer, today announced the grand opening of the 156-suite SpringHill Suites by Marriott® Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront in Fla. Shaner will operate the hotel, owned by Key International.

"The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront marks our fifth hotel in the Jacksonville area, immediately creating economies of scale and the ability to share best practices with our sister properties," said Jeff Truhlar, regional vice president of operations, Shaner Hotels. "This also marks our first project with Key International, and we are thrilled to continue to grow our partnership with them in this burgeoning market."

"Jacksonville Beach has experienced unprecedented growth in the last few years, seeing an influx of visitors from every part of the country," said Shawn Gracey, executive vice president of hospitality, Key International. "We're looking forward to meeting the demand for a new, state-of-the-art beachfront hotel with this property."

Situated oceanfront at 465 North First Street, the hotel site is convenient to the area's top attractions including the Jacksonville Beach Pier, Shipwreck Island Water Park, the PGA Tour at Sawgrass, multiple golf courses, Carnival Cruise Port, St. Augustine and the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens. The all-suite hotel offers complimentary daily breakfasts to guests and invites them to dine at Sandbar Jax Bch, an oceanfront restaurant & bar serving crafted cocktails, as well as regionally and local inspired flavors, or visit the 24/7 lobby market for snacks, beverages and necessities at their convenience. Guests also have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center which looks over unobstructed views of the oceanfront pool.

"This hotel is the perfect complement to the Jacksonville Beach market," said Colin Gorsuch, vice president of development, Key International. "The coastal design and elevated amenities will welcome guests to this beautiful oceanfront property."

About Key International

Key International is a global real estate development and investment firm with over $8 billion in projects and operations in Florida, Spain and Portugal. Since its inception in 1970, the firm has been a driving force in the growth of South Florida's real estate market, as developers and owners of high profile properties including the Eden Roc Resort Miami Beach, the Marriott Stanton Hotel South Beach and the 848 Brickell Avenue office building. Key International has also led the way as developers of marquee residential projects including 1010 Brickell, 400 Sunny Isles, Mint and Ivy on the Miami River, Parks at Delray and Waterways Luxury Apartments & Marina in St. Petersburg. Its hospitality division has nearly doubled over the last five years via strategic developments and acquisitions in top-rated leisure markets, exemplified by the award-winning Embassy Suites St. Augustine Beach Resort. Key's most recent acquisition, The Perry Hotel & Marina Key West, gives it a strategic footprint in the highest RevPAR market in the country. Please see keyint.com for more information on the company and its portfolio.

About Shaner Hotels

Headquartered in State College, Pa., Shaner Hotels is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than $1 billion invested in 60 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy, Greece and the Bahamas. Over the past 40 years, the company has also been engaged in both new development and redevelopment of more than 80 hotel projects with leading brand affiliations such as Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels, Choice Hotels and Hilton. New properties are constantly evaluated as Shaner Hotels continues a conservative yet opportunistic approach to growth. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com.

