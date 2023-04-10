3D Printing Market : A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry’s Players and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Rising investments by major market players is a key factor driving 3D printing market revenue growth

3D Printing Market Size – USD 16.86 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.8%, Market Trend – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Three-Dimensional (3D) printing market size reached USD 16.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for 3D printing technology across healthcare and aerospace industries is driving market revenue growth. Adoption of 3D printing technology across various industries has been increasing due to improved accuracy of end products created using the technology.

3D printing opens up new possibilities for design, manufacture, and performance of architectural forms, materials, and construction systems. It is a novel and adaptable method of product development that employs digital software such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) to create multiple thin layers, which are then sent to the 3D printer for manufacturing. The technology enables manufacturers to print customized products as per specified standards.

The 3D Printing Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The 3D Printing report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, EOS, voxeljet AG, SLM Solutions, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs, Nano Dimension, and Materialise.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Aerospace & defense industries were among the first to use 3D printing technology. Real functional aircraft parts such as wall panels, air ducts, and even structural metal components are printed and using this technology. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use 3D printing technology to create complex geometries without the need for expensive tools. Additionally, metal 3D printing is increasingly being used in manufacturing rockets as it enables manufacturers to print parts more quickly.

Printer segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of printers due to design flexibility, affordability, rapid prototyping, and cost-efficiency this process offers. Furthermore, these printers can be configured to print any part or module continuously, reducing material costs and ensuring little or no raw material waste. Printers are, therefore, widely being used for personal, professional, and industrial purposes.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing market on the basis of offering, process, application, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

The objective of the study is to define the 3D Printing market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the 3D Printing market.

Regional Analysis for 3D Printing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current 3D Printing Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2022 to 2030 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analysed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the 3D Printing industry.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the 3D Printing market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the 3D Printing market?

• How will each 3D Printing submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each 3D Printing submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading 3D Printing markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

