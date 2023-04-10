Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report 2023: Top Leaders, Future Demand and Business Growth By 2028

Learning Management System (LMS) Market

The growing adoption of e-learning services to educate and train employees, owing to the higher expenses of traditional teaching methods.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is LMS Market Size 2023 ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Learning Management System (LMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the learning management system (LMS) market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global learning management system (LMS) market size reached US$ 16.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 48.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% during 2023-2028.

Learning Management System (LMS) Implement and Designed:

A learning management system (LMS) refers to specialized web-based applications that are designed to implement and administer online learning and training programs. They consist of various features, such as customizable user interface, mobile compatibility, social learning, automation, pre-built courseware, blended learning, etc. LMS solutions are highly productive and cost-effective, offer a seamless experience on the back and front end, enhance efficiency, and extend valuable insights and comprehensive support for multiple learning methods. Consequently, they find widespread utilization across numerous sectors, including government, education, healthcare, information technology (IT), telecommunication, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, etc.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/learning-management-system-market/requestsample

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Growth and Development:

The growing adoption of e-learning services to educate and train employees, owing to the higher expenses of traditional teaching methods, is among the key factors driving the learning management system (LMS) market. In line with this, the expanding proliferation of distance learning in the education segment is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the emerging trend of bring your own devices or BYOD and the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, the increasing integration of the internet of things (IoT) with LMS solutions by leading market players and the elevating number of online employee engagement programs, on account of the higher inclination for digital technology, are further stimulating the global market. Moreover, the shifting preferences of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) toward cloud-based deployment models that do not incur high capital costs and have low maintenance requirements are expected to bolster the learning management system (LMS) market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Absorb LMS Software Inc

• Adobe Inc

• Blackboard Inc

• Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

• D2L Corporation

• Docebo

• Epignosis LLC

• International Business Machines Corporation

• McGraw Hill

• Oracle Corporation

• Paradiso Solutions

• Pearson

• SAP SE

• Sumtotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft)

• Xerox Corporation

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/learning-management-system-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Breakup by User Type:

• Academic

• Corporate

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

• Distance Learning

• Instructor-Led Training

• Blended Learning

Breakup by Application:

• Administration

• Content Management

• Performance Management

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Government and Education

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Report by IMARC Group:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-application-development-platform-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-phone-accessories-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-satellite-services-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-brakes-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-rubber-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.