Barrier Systems Market is Expected to Cross USD 61.81 Billion By 2030, with a CAGR of 3.58% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Barrier Systems Market Information By Material (Plastic, Metal, Concrete, and Wood), By Type (Fences, Crash Barrier Systems and Others), By Function (Active, and Passive), By Access Control Device (Perimeter Security Systems & Alarms, Token & Reader Technology), By Application, Residential, and Region 2030

New York (US), April 10, 2023

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Barrier systems Market Research Report, by Function, Type, Material, Region, Access Control Device, and Application - Forecast Till 2030, the global market for Barrier systems is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 3.58%. The reports anticipate the market acquiring a valuation of around USD 61.81 Billion by the end of 2030.

Market Scope: Barrier systems refer to a vital part of the safety systems on roads, commercial buildings, residential lanes, railroads, airports, and other locations.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Barrier systems includes players such as:

Betafence

A-SAFE

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Avon-barrier

Senstar Corporation

Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

DELTA BLOC

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

GRAB Technologies, Inc

Lindsay Corporation

Gramm Barrier Systems Limited

Delta Scientific Corporation

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 61.81 Billion CAGR 3.58% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Type, Function, Access Control Device, and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing safety and security concerns



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for Barrier systems has displayed massive development in recent times. The increasing construction and automotive industries are the main parameters supporting the market's development. Furthermore, the increasing demand for a combination of safety solutions such as the crash barrier systems and gates is also likely to contribute to the development of the market. Moreover, the factors such as the enhancement of commercial real estate, the adaptation of transport infrastructure, and growth in the number of commercial & residential spaces are also projected to enhance the market performance over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market's growth. The primary parameter restricting the market's growth is the growing safety & security concerns along with the price volatility of raw material prices.



COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Barrier systems market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the materials, the metal segment secured the top spot across the global market for barrier systems in the year 2021, given mainly to the rising demand for metal in a barrier system. On the contrary, the concrete segment is projected to display the highest growth rate over the coming years since they are strong and can't be knocked over easily.

Among all the types, the crash barrier systems segment held the leading position across the global market in 2021, given the increased adoption of these systems along highways to lower the impact of vehicles at elevated speeds and control injuries & fatalities. On the other hand, the bollards segment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the increasing preference for automatic parking management.

Among all the functions, the passive segment is predicted to ensure the main spot across the market, given the increased use of these barriers in constructing commercial and residential buildings. However, the active segment is predicted to showcase the highest growth rate over the coming years as they are highly installed, and vehicle credentials must be checked at entry points.

The token & reader technology category secured the top spot across the global market among all the access control devices. On the other hand, the biometric systems segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the coming years.

Among all the end-users, the roadways category held the top spot across the global market in the year 2021, given mainly to the increasing number of roadside crashes. On the other hand, the commercial segment is predicted to showcase the highest growth rate over the coming years, given the enhanced adoption of these techniques for infrastructure and personnel security.



Regional Analysis

The global barrier systems market is analyzed across five major geographies: North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The MRFR analysis reports suggesting that the North American region secured the top spot across the global barrier systems market in 2021 by contributing to the maximum revenue share. The region is known to be concerned about terrorist activities, given that the military and defense industry is widely implementing barrier systems to improve security and safeguard its citizens from cross-border war threats. Thus, it is believed to be the main aspect supporting regional market development. Furthermore, the switching consumer preference for robust and durable building materials such as fences is also projected to positively impact the performance of the regional market over the assessment era.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for barrier systems showcased the maximum growth rate in 2021. The main parameter supporting the regional market expansion is the rapidly growing infrastructure sector across the region. Furthermore, the escalating number of construction activities across emerging nations such as China and India is also predicted to boost the regional market performance over the coming years. In addition, the escalating number of government initiatives and investments in innovative infrastructure projects to improve its citizens' safety and security is anticipated to cause a major surge in the regional market's growth over the coming years.



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

