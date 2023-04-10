Cancer Supportive Care Products Market to Surpass US$ 44,915.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Innovations in Cancer Supportive Care: A Market Analysis of Product Development and Growth Potential

Analysts’ Views on Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market:

Global Cancer Care Supportive Product Market growth can be driven by the rising cases of cancer worldwide. The approval of targeted drugs, which have lesser side effects as compared to traditional chemotherapy drugs, and the launch of biosimilars is expected to expand the market growth. For instance,Globocan is an online database providing global cancer statistics and estimates of incidence and mortality in 185 countries for 36 types of cancer, and for all cancer sites combined. According to Globocan , the number of new cancer cases is anticipated to reach 28.4 million within the next two decades, with a rise of 47% from 2020.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market:

The emergence of COVID‐19 has impacted cancer supportive care. For instance, the French Society of Pediatric Oncology, in September 2020, reported that, in a survey, out of the 12 centers that managed COVID‐19 patients, eight centers declared having postponed a specific oncologic treatment because of suspected or confirmed infection. Eight centers (28.6%) declared facing health care providers’ absenteeism because of infection.

Launch of a cancer care quality improvement model is expected to propel the growth of the global cancer supportive care products market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, a quality improvement tool called “Improving Care Coordination: A Model for Lung Cancer” was released by the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC). The model framework can be used by cancer care providers to improve care coordination for patients with lung cancer who are covered by Medicaid.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products - Drivers

Availability of Cancer Supportive Care Products -

Availability of effective cancer supportive care products is expected to propel the growth of the global cancer supportive care products market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study presented at the recent Digital International Liver Congress (ILC 2020), Stivarga (regorafenib) and Opdivo (nivolumab), when administered as second-line treatments, equally improve survival for people with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer.

Increasing aging population-

In cancer supportive care, geriatric co-management for cancer patients is successful. For instance in August 2020, according to a retrospective cohort study published by JAMA Network Open titled "Association of geriatric management and 90-Day postoperative mortality among patients aged 75 years and older with cancer," geriatric co-management was associated with significantly lower 90-day postoperative mortality among older cancer patients.

Cancer Supportive Care Product Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 32,458.0 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 4.7% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 44,915.7 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Infective, Anti-Emetics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Opioid Analgesics, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

Nonsteroidal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Infective, Anti-Emetics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Opioid Analgesics, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor By Indication: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Leukemia, Ovary Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, and Others

Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Leukemia, Ovary Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, and Others By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Compounding Pharmacies Companies covered: Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Merck, Novartis AG, Baxter International, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fagron, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., G1 Therapeutics Inc., APR Applied Pharma Research s.a., Acacia Pharma, EMD Serono, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. Growth Drivers: Increasing Demand for Cancer Supportive Care Product Market

Launch of new products Restraints & Challenges: Loss of brands exclusivity of various generic drugs

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market- Restraint

Increasing Cost of Research and Development-

Rising cost of research and development is expected to increase the growth of the global cancer supportive care products market. For Instance, a new study ‘Estimated Research and Development Investment Needed to Bring a New Medicine to Market, 2009-2018’, published in March 2020 estimated that the median cost of getting a new drug into the market was US$ 985 million.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market - Opportunity

Competitive Landscape

R&D in drug delivery in cancer pain care is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cancer supportive care products market. For instance, in August 2020, a study by the Center for Pain and Supportive Care in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., supported the use of intrathecal drug delivery in cancer pain care.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Merck, Novartis AG, Baxter International, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fagron, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., G1 Therapeutics Inc., APR Applied Pharma Research s.a., Acacia Pharma, EMD Serono, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among regions North America is the dominate region and share the huge investment for the expansion of the market.U.S. is the dominant region and owns the Oncology market due to huge investments.The U.S. dominates the regional market and acts as the major revenue generator, followed by Canada. Huge investments in the pharmaceutical industry, specifically the oncology sector, and the presence of pharmaceutical giants in the region are some of the major factors backing the dominance of the U.S. in the region as well as globally. For instance, in every 100,000 population, 436 new cancer cases were reported, and about 156 died of cancer in the country in the same year.

Global Cancer Care Supportive Products Market Segmentation:

The Global Cancer Care Supportive Products Market Report is segmented based on Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Drug Class, Based on Drug Class market is segmented into Nonsteroidal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Infective, Anti-Emetics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Opioid Analgesics, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor. Among them, the Nonsteroidal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs is estimated to dominate the overall market in cancer treatment. For instance, in February 2021, a research study published titled "Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs in Colorectal Cancer Chemoprevention" stated that there is growing evidence from epidemiologic, preclinical, and clinical studies suggesting that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) play a beneficial role in colorectal cancer chemoprevention. They reduce the risk of colorectal polyps, mostly by cyclooxygenase-2 inhibition.

Based on Indication, Based on Indication market is segmented into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Leukemia, Ovary Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, and Others. The breast segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapidly increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide.

Based on Distribution Channel, Based on Distribution Channel market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Compounding Pharmacies. Retail pharmacies held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Retail pharmacies provide both branded and generic cancer supportive care drugs coupled with discounts and other benefits.

Based on Region , The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because of the large patient population suffering from cancer. And also the improvement in the infrastructure creates potential opportunities for the key players operating in the cancer supportive drugs market. For instance, In 4 Feb 2023, according to the WHO, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide with nearly 10 million deaths reported in 2020. The WHO South-East Asia Region reported an estimated 2.2 million new cases and 1.4 million cancer related deaths the same year - which accounted for more than 1 in 10 deaths in the Region. Among cancer deaths, lung cancer accounted for 10.6% deaths, breast cancer 9.4%, cervical cancer 8%, liver 6.6% and lip, oral cavity cancer 6.4% deaths.a total of 95,03,710 new cases of cancer was recorded in Asia Pacific.

Global Cancer Care Supportive Products Market : Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on the approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2020, G1 Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, received the U.S. FDA’s priority review designation for a new drug application (NDA) for trilaciclib for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) who are being treated with chemotherapy.

In September 2021, Intas Pharmaceuticals is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Ahmedabad. It is a producer of generic therapeutic drugs and engaged in contract clinical research and manufacturing launched Oral Azacitidine in India under the brand name Azadine-O for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. It is approved for use in maintenance therapy for adult patients with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. Such launches enhance the accessibility of the drugs and thus boosts the growth of the market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cancer supportive care products market was valued at US$ 31,045.4 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 38,966.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2030. Increasing prevalence of cancer in developing and developed economies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents segment held a dominant position in the global cancer supportive care products market in 2022, accounting for 24.7% share in terms of value, increasing research and development along with product approvals is expected to assist the segment growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players operating in the market are Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Merck, Novartis AG, Baxter International, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fagron, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., G1 Therapeutics Inc., APR Applied Pharma Research S.A., Acacia Pharma, EMD Serono , Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market, By Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs Anti-Infective Anti-Emetics Monoclonal Antibodies Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Opioid Analgesics Bisphosphonates Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market, By Indication: Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Liver Cancer Bladder Cancer Leukemia Ovary Cancer Melanoma Cancer Others

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Compounding Pharmacies

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country: North Africa Central Africa South Africa



