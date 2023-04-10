Cerevance to Present at the Needham Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Craig Thompson, chief executive officer of Cerevance, will present at the upcoming 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, being held virtually April 17-20, 2023. Company management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings.



Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 2:15 – 2:55 pm ET

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company with a focus on CNS disorders. CVN424, Cerevance’s lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), that demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 136-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform to identify highly selectively expressed, novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating an expanding collection of more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simoes, ir@cerevance.com

Media:

Andrew Mielach, amielach@lifescicomms.com, +1-646-876-5868