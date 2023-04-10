POS Security Market to reach USD 9.15 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.28 percent – says Maximize Market Research

POS Security Market growth is expected to be driven by the rising security breaches on POS devices and stringent regulatory framework for security are expected for the market's growth. POS Security Market is segmented into the Product, Type, Application and End-User.

Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Information Technology & Telecommunication business consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " POS Security Market ".



POS Security Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 4.33 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 9.15 Bn. CAGR 11.28 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Product, Type, Application and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The POS Security Market report includes a comprehensive analysis of emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and major restraints in the industry. It also provides a detailed analysis of the major segments of the POS Security Market with their sub-segments. The report covers historical data for understanding the past trends and forecasting future trends in the POS Security industry. To understand the structure of the market and the prevailing competition in the industry, a thorough regional and competitive analysis of the POS Security Market is covered in the report. The competitive landscape includes key players of the market along with new entrants. Regional analysis of the market is covered at global, regional and at a country level for understanding the market penetration, dominant players and growth strategies used by them.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional POS Security Market size. The main research methodology used by the Maximize Market Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the POS Security Market, and primary (industry expert) validation. The report includes extensive use of secondary sources directories and databases such as Bloomberg, Hoovers, Statista and other government associations. The company websites and private websites have also been used to identify and collect information useful for the technical, market-oriented and commercial study of the POS Security Market. To provide strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the POS Security Market, a SWOT analysis was used. PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the POS Security Market.

POS Security Market Overview

Global point of sale (POS) security market includes solutions, technologies, and services that protect POS systems from cyber-attacks and threat. POS systems are used by businesses to process financial transactions, and they contain sensitive customer data, such as credit card information, making them an attractive target for cybercriminals.

POS Security Market Dynamics

The global market for POS security is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period, driven by the growing use of electronic payment systems and the rising need for businesses to protect their POS systems from cyber threats and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. POS security solutions are being designed with user-friendliness in mind, to make it easier for businesses to implement and manage security measures. This is expected to help to increase adoption rates and ensure that businesses are able to effectively protect their POS systems from cyber threats.

Nevertheless, there are also some challenges facing the POS security market, including the high cost of implementing and maintaining POS security solutions, the complexity of integrating these solutions with existing POS systems, and the difficulty of keeping up with evolving cyber threats.

POS Security Market Regional Insights

In 2022, North American region held the largest market share of 34.85% and dominated the global POS security market. The region has a highly developed retail industry, which is a major user of POS systems, and there is a high level of awareness of the risks of cyberattacks targeting POS systems. The regulatory environment in North America is also strict, with the PCI DSS requiring businesses to comply with strict security standards for processing credit and debit card transactions.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years, owing to the growing adoption of POS systems in emerging economies like China and India. The region has a large and rapidly rising retail industry, which is driving the adoption of POS systems, and there is a increasing awareness of the risks of cyberattacks targeting these systems.

POS Security Market Segmentation

By Product

Solution

Services

In 2022, Services segment is estimated to account for 66 percent of the total market share. It consists of a number of services necessary for distributing, implementing, and maintaining POS security solutions in businesses. Customers are assisted in using and maintaining POS security solutions by the services offered by vendors in the market for POS security.

By Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Healthcare

Transportation

Others.

The retail industry is expected to hold the largest share of the POS security market, thanks to the growing adoption of POS systems in retail stores & the high risk of cyber threats and attacks in retail industry. The healthcare industry is also expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the growing use of electronic health records and the sensitive nature of the data that is stored in these systems.

POS Security Market Key Competitors include:

Acunetix

Bluefin

BPAPOS

CardConnect

Check Point

Clover

Elavon

Fortinet

Helcim

Hideez

Kaspersky

Micro Focus

Morphisec

NCR

Oracle

PayPal

Sophos

SquareUp

TempusPayment

TeskaLabs

Thales

TokenEx

Tripwire

Upserve

Vend

Verifone

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Type, Application, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key questions answered in the POS Security Market are:

What is the growth potential of the POS Security Market?

What was the POS Security Market size in 2021?

What are the global trends in the POS Security Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for POS Security Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the POS Security Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the POS Security Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in POS Security Market?

What are the major challenges posed to POS Security Market?

Who held the largest market share in POS Security Market?



