ILUS Files Its 2022 Annual Report With the SEC, Confirming a 595% Revenue Increase Over 2021

NEW YORK, NY, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc. ILUS is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing companies in the public safety, industrial, defense and renewable sectors. The company has filed its Form 10-K Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Form 10-K is available on otcmarkets.com in the disclosure section under SEC Filings, as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov.



Below are some of the financial highlights from the filing:

2022 Revenue: $78.3M

2022 Net Profit: $4.5M

2022 Revenue Run Rate: $140M (Q4 annualized)

Total Assets: $251M

2023 Annual Revenue Forecast: $200M+

Additional business progress highlights:

2020, 2021 and 2022 audits completed

SEC Reporting and Penny Stock Exempt

Expansion to 11 companies in the group

$150M+ in existing Purchase Orders

Increase to over 10 million square feet in facilities and workforce of over 1200

New Headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

"Our 2022 annual results confirm our impressive growth as a company. Since the start of 2023, we have been forging ahead with several key areas identified for improvement and expansion across the group, and it is satisfying to see the progress we have made towards this in the first quarter," said ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell.

Some of the key areas of business focus that are underway or planned include the following:

Expansion of Emergency Response Technologies (ERT) in the United States through increased US vehicle and equipment manufacturing and planned acquisitions

Planned up listing of ILUS' Industrial and Manufacturing subsidiary, QIND

Integration and consolidation of existing new acquisitions

Increased profitability across the group while balancing the ongoing and increased investment in subsidiaries for areas such as product development, sales, and marketing

Expansion of Replay Solutions (Renewables subsidiary) and Hyperion Defense Solutions (Defense subsidiary) through acquisitions and strategic partnerships

CEO of ILUS, Nicolas Link added, "The filing of our 10-K for 2022 rubber stamps our immense progress as a group. Although we are pleased, we are never satisfied, and despite navigating several capital market challenges that cannot be overlooked, we remain well on our way towards achieving our most significant milestones as a group and even greater results in 2023."

