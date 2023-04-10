Principal Solar Research Update Now Available from Institutional Analyst

IA's Second Report Provides Updates on Principal's Heavy EV and Petroleum Market Opportunities

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Principal Solar, Inc. PSWW ("Principal" or "the Company"), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-

generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an

investor in and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced the availability of an updated research report now available from Institutional Analyst's ("IA's") Alternative Energy Review.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring our present and future shareholders are up to speed on the Company's activities and opportunities, IA has released the next installment in its compensated research coverage of Principal Solar," said K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of Principal Solar. "I believe the updated report does an excellent job of describing our markets, provides context for our current opportunities, and clearly articulates a strong case for our approach to building shareholder value. It's a ‘must-read' for our stakeholders in particular and energy sector investors in general."

IA's updated coverage report, "Two Binary Events Rapidly Approaching Principal Solar (PSWW)" can be viewed at https://internetstockreview.com/two-binary-events-rapidly-approaching-principal-solar-psww/.

About Institutional Analyst, Inc.

Since 1995, IA has published a number of widely read sector-based newsletters, including its flagship letters the Internet Stock Review and the Biotech Stock Review, at https://www.internetstockreview.com.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.pswwenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW' hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWWs' control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWWs' most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar Contact

K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

kt@pswwenergy.com

214.885.0032

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Briola

invest@pswwenergy.com

SOURCE: Principal Solar, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: