Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

CANTON, Mass., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO, a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that first quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 10th to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company's website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care.


Investor Inquiries:
ICR Westwicke
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Ron O'Brien
robrien@organo.com

