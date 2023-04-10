FourKites and Pegasus Logistics Group Partner to Provide End-to-End Multimodal Visibility to Customers Worldwide

CHICAGO and COPPELL, Texas, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites and Pegasus Logistics Group, one of the largest privately held freight forwarders in the country, today announced a partnership to provide every Pegasus Logistics Group team member and every Pegasus Logistics Group client with end-to-end visibility into their shipments across all modes. Pegasus Logistics is currently deploying FourKites' advanced Dynamic Ocean® solution — which provides real-time tracking, predictive ETAs, and multimodal visibility for 98% of global ocean traffic — as the first phase in a full-platform rollout that will ultimately provide end-to-end, multimodal and yard visibility in one connected platform.

Pegasus Logistics has specialized in managing commercial shipments of consequence — or shipments that, when late, could result in a pronounced loss of business, onerous penalties or reputational damage — for more than 25 years. Its white glove service and customized solutions are underpinned by the company's long-term strategy to invest in its people, its network, proprietary technologies and best-of-breed digital solutions.

The company, which has experienced 20x growth in shipment volumes in just three years, chose FourKites for its market-leading supply chain visibility solutions, its long-term vision and its reputation for deep, collaborative relationships with customers and partners.

"With our current growth and future growth expectations, having a best-in-class real-time visibility platform is essential for our value-add propositions, and better positions us to lead in the marketplace," said Chad Heller, Executive Vice President, Global Development, Pegasus Group. "Allowing our clients to have full transparency across their supply chain will enable us to provide a world-class customer experience."

"We are excited to partner with leading freight forwarder Pegasus Logistics," said Glenn Koepke, General Manager, Network Collaboration, at FourKites. "It's never been more important to monitor and safeguard shipments of consequence, and we believe FourKites' leading supply chain platform and Pegasus Logistics' superior service and customized solutions will prove to be a winning combination for customers far into the future. Multi-leg visibility from origin all the way through the final door — regardless of mode of transport — is critical to delivering a best-in-class customer experience."

Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world's most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group has worked tirelessly to serve clients with excellence, take care of team members, and make a difference in the community. Pegasus specializes in handling those parts of the supply chain that carry extraordinary issues including time-definite shipping, project-intensive logistics, managed delivery, and final-mile customization. Pegasus continues to experience unparalleled growth and is one of the more admired companies in the market. It is a Certified Great Place to Work and is regularly recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 which ranks the fastest-growing mid-market companies.

